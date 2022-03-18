(KMAland) -- Audubon, Glenwood and other KMAlanders performed well at Buena Vista, Clarinda was second at Doane and Riverside took third at Concordia in KMAland indoor track and field on Friday.
Buena Vista High School Elite
KMAland girls had three golds on the day in Storm Lake. LeMars’ Madi Huls (60) and Lillian McNaughton (long jump) won their respective events while Woodbine’s Nicole Sherer claimed the championship in the 800.
There were a number of other top three finishes. View the full KMAland individual and relay list that finished in the top three below or the the complete results linked here.
1. Madi Huls, LeMars — 60 meter dash (8.10)
1. Lillian McNaughton, LeMars — long jump (16-06.00)
1. Nicole Sherer, Woodbine — 800 meter run (2:34.13)
2. Taylor Beckendorf, IKM-Manning — high jump (4-06.00)
2. Lillian McNaughton, LeMars — 60 meter hurdles (10.00)
2. Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig — 1500 meter run (5:27.40)
2. Ella Myler, Missouri Valley — high jump (4-06.00)
2. Audubon 1600 meter medley relay — Abigail Zaiger, Madison Steckler, Hannah Thygesen, Stefi Beisswenger (4:44.13)
2. Glenwood 4x800 meter relay — Brooklyn Schultz, Brecken Petersen, Rachel Mullennax, Madelyn Berglund (10:51.83)
2. LeMars shuttle hurdle relay — Lillian McNaughton, Savannah Manley, Liberty Larson, Sophie Buhman (42.07)
3. Madi Huls, LeMars — 200 meter dash (28.11)
3. Hannah Thygesen, Audubon — 800 meter run (2:35.28)
3. Audubon shuttle hurdle relay — Madison Steckler, Michelle Brooks, Madison Burr, Makayla Schmidt (43.48)
3. Audubon 4x400 meter relay — Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler, Hannah Thygesen (4:38.50)
3. LeMars 4x200 meter relay — Aubree Leusink, Jenna Allen, Ahrianna Westhoff, Allie Kruse (1:56.74)
3. Woodbine 4x800 meter relay — Addison Lapel, Kylee Cogdill, Elise Olson, Nicole Sherer (11:03.60)
Doane Invitational (Class C)
The Clarinda girls scored five wins and 80 points to finish second at the Doane Invitational on Friday. Mayson Hartley took the 3200 and 1600, Jerzee Knight won the 60 and the Cardinals also took victories in the 4x800 and 4x400 meter relays.
Conestoga was in the top five with 41 points on the day. Check out the area top three finishers from the meet below or complete results linked here.
1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda — 3200 meter run (12:21.64)
1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda — 1600 meter run (5:53.95)
1. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda — 60 meter dash (8.34)
1. Clarinda 4x800 meter relay (11:09.34)
1. Clarinda 4x400 meter relay (4:29.93)
2. Taylor Cole, Clarinda — 60 meter dash (8.44)
2. Mira Fosmer, Louisville — 400 meter dash (1:03.90)
2. Paige Millikan, Clarinda — long jump (15-07.50)
2. Paige Millikan, Clarinda — 200 meter dash (27.85)
2. Danie Parriott, Conestoga — 3200 meter run (13:00.87)
2. Danie Parriott, Conestoga — 1600 meter run (6:00.41)
2. Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga — high jump (5-00.00)
2. Louisville 4x800 meter relay (11:11.84)
3. Elizabeth Harvey, Conestoga — pole vault (8-00.00)
3. Danie Parriott, Conestoga — 800 meter run (2:37.86)
Concordia Bulldog Challenge (Prairie Division)
The Riverside girls won five events, scored 58.5 points and finished third at the Concordia Invitational Bulldog Challenge on Friday.
Veronica Andrusyshyn set a new meet record in the 60 meter hurdles while Lydia Erickson (400) and Carly Henderson (800) each picked up individual wins of their own. The Bulldogs added wins in the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays.
View the list of top three results from the area below or the complete results linked here.
1. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside — 60 meter hurdles (9.34 — meet record)
1. Lydia Erickson, Riverside — 400 meter dash (1:03.65)
1. Carly Henderson, Riverside — 800 meter run (2:34.49)
1. Riverside 4x400 meter relay — Lydia Erickson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger, Izzy Bluml (4:26.39)
1. Riverside 4x800 meter relay — Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods Veronica Schechinger (10:48.76)