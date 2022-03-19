(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Harlan and Maryville were in the top five in Maryville, Nodaway Valley had a strong day at BVU, Wayne was solid at Central, Auburn & Syracuse took wins at Doane & JCC and Weeping Water finished in the top 3 at Nebraska Wesleyan in girls track on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State Indoor
St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Harlan and Maryville all had top five finishes at the Northwest Missouri State Indoor on Saturday. The Saintes were second with 74 points while Mount Ayr had 64, Harlan 60 and Maryville 54. Atlantic was sixth with 45 points.
Mount Ayr’s Zoey Larsen (shot put) and Addy Reynolds (60 meter dash) both had individual wins while Harlan picked up wins from Kaia Bieker in the 800 and from their distance medley, their 4x200 and their 4x400 teams.
Maryville’s Brooklynn Holtman had a huge day with victories in the 60, 200 and long jump while teammate Ella Schulte won the 60 meter hurdles. View the complete list of top three finishers from KMAland below or find the complete results linked here.
1. Kaia Bieker, Harlan — 800 meter run (2:22.52)
1. Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville — 60 meter dash (8.16)
1. Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville — 200 meter dash (26.20)
1. Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville — long jump (4.96m)
1. Zoey Larsen, Mount Ayr — shot put (9.38m)
1. Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr — 60 meter dash (1:00.94)
1. Ella Schulte, Maryville — 60 meter hurdles (10.07)
1. Harlan distance medley relay — Taylor Bieker, Samantha Ineson, Kaia Bieker, Ellie Gross (14:09.67)
1. Harlan 4x200 meter relay — Dani Smith, Ella Plagman, Haley Bladt, Lilly Metzger (1:53.56)
1. Harlan 4x400 meter relay — Ella Plagman, Lilly Metzger, Lauren McLaughlin, Kaia Bieker (4:21.02)
2. Mia Allmon, St. Albert — shot put (9.27m)
2. Reese Duncan, St. Albert — 1600 meter run (6:22.99)
2. Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr — 60 meter dash (8.24)
2. Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr — 200 meter dash (26.81)
2. Ava Rush, Atlantic — 800 meter run (2:25.92)
2. Lauren Williams, St. Albert — 60 meter hurdles (10.12)
2. St. Albert 4x200 meter relay — Pearl Reisz, Ellie Monahan, Lauren Williams, Carly McKeever (1:55.56)
2. Atlantic 4x400 meter relay — Claire Pellett, Chloe Mullenix, Morgan Botos, Ava Rush (4:24.64)
3. Morgan Botos, Atlantic — high jump (1.42m)
3. Jill Kniep, Mount Ayr — shot put (9.07m)
3. Carly McKeever, St. Albert — 400 meter dash (1:04.12)
3. Pearl Reisz, St. Albert — 60 meter hurdles (10.62)
3. Harlan 4x400 meter relay — Abby Broeekelman, Dani Smith, Taylor Bieker, Haley Bladt (4:27.78)
3. St. Albert distance medley relay — Tyler Tingley, Kiersten Piskorski, Payton Johnson, Reese Duncan (15:14.11)
Buena Vista Indoor
Nodaway Valley nabbed two golds at the Buena Vista Indoor on Saturday. Maddax DeVault was the champion in the 60 meter hurdles and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay.
Check out the top three finishes for area athletes below or the complete results linked here.
1. Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley — 60 meter hurdles (9.55)
1. Nodaway Valley shuttle hurdle relay — Maddie Fry, Olivia Laughery, Annika Nelson, Maddax DeVault (40.97)
2. Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley — 400 meter dash (1:01.39)
2. Nodaway Valley 4x400 meter relay — Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery, Maddax DeVault, Annika Nelson (4:29.09)
2. Underwood shuttle hurdle relay — Jordyn Reimer, Ellie Hackett, Emma Childers, Hailey Martin (41.51)
2. Underwood 4x200 meter relay — Jordyn Reimer, Haley Stangl, Tayler Krueger, Tieler Hull (1:51.23)
2. Underwood 4x800 meter relay — Allie Witt, Georgia Paulson, Emma Childers, Kinsley Ferguson (11:35.47)
3. Maddie Fry, Nodaway Valley — 200 meter dash (28.54)
3. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood — long jump (15-07.50)
Central College Indoor
The Wayne girls had a pair of top three finishes at the Central College Indoor on Saturday. View the list below or the complete results linked here.
2. Reese Brown, Wayne — 60 meter dash (8.13)
3. Maddy Wood, Wayne — shot put (33-05.75)
Doane Invitational (Class B)
Syracuse was the highest team finisher from the area at the Doane Invitational on Saturday. The Rockets had 33 points and a win from Lily Vollertsen in the discus throw. Auburn also had a win from Leah Grant in the 60 hurdles.
View the area top three finishes below or the complete results linked here.
1. Leah Grant, Auburn — 60 meter hurdles (9.72)
1. Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse — discus throw (111-10)
2. Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse — pole vault (10-06.00)
2. Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse — shot put (38-09.00)
3. Madison Jones, Falls City — triple jump (33-01.00)
3. Kamdyn Stanley, Syracuse — long jump (15-11.25)
3. Mackenzie Stanley, Auburn — 400 meter dash (1:06.32)
3. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City — 60 meter dash (8.03)
Nebraska Wesleyan Indoor
The Johnson County Central and Weeping Water girls finished second and third, respectively, at the Nebraska Wesleyan Indoor on Saturday.
The Thunderbirds posted 80 points to the Indians’ 66 with the teams combining to bring in six golds. JCC’s Lucie Rougean won the pole vault while Madison Pingel, Sunnie Rother, Julia Mostecero and Aleksandra Urantowka ran to a win in the 4x400 meter relay.
Weeping Water’s Lauren Wehrbein was a two-time winner in the 200 and 400 while teammates Kalison Miller and Alexis Mogensen won in the high jump and 1600, respectively. View all of the area top three finishers below or the complete results linked here.
1. Kalison Miller, Weeping Water — high jump (4-06.00)
1. Alexis Mogensen, Weeping Water — 1600 meter run (6:31.67)
1. Lucie Rougean, Johnson County Central — pole vault (4-06.00)
1. Lauren Wehrbein, Weeping Water — 200 meter dash (29.72)
1. Lauren Wehrbein, Weeping Water — 400 meter dash (1:08.35)
1. Johnson County Central 4x400 meter relay — Madison Pingel, Sunnie Rother, Julia Mostecero, Aleksandra Urantowka (4:55.03)
2. Salena Conley, Johnson County Central — 55 meter hurdles (11.65)
2. Madelyn Horrified, Johnson County Central — shot put (32-06.00)
2. Sunnie Rother, Johnson County Central — 400 meter dash (1:10.18)
2. Johnson County Central 4x800 meter relay — Aleksandra Urantowka, Rita Ceballos, Valentina Garolera, Virginia Masneri (13:20.43)
2. Weeping Water 4x400 meter relay — Brinkley McAdams, Samantha Hammons, Kalison Miller, Kiera Brack (5:04.94)
3. Kalison Miller, Weeping Water — triple jump (28-06.50)
3. Libby Sutton, Weeping Water — 55 meter dash (8.56)
3. Emma Swanda, Johnson County Central — shot put (28-02.00)