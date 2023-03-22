(KMAland) -- The Maryville and Savannah girls went 1-2 in Maryville while Lourdes Central Catholic was runner-up at the Pioneer Conference Indoor Meet on Wednesday in KMAland track.
MARYVILLE TIME TRIALS
The Maryville girls had 201 points and won their home meet on Wednesday. Savannah had a strong showing at the four-team event, finishing in second with 141 points.
The Spoofhounds are led by a three-win night from Brylee Acklin, who took the 200 (27.90), 300 hurdles (50.76) and long jump (4.63m). Kora Grow, Ainsley Watkins and Ellie Willnerd added wins in the 100 (13.16), pole vault (2.65m) and discus (28.19m), respectively.
Savannah had five individual wins of their own. Reagan Bauer took the 400 (1:05.84), Jenna O’Neil won the 800 (2:45.00), Danica Rodriguez landed a win in the high jump (1.45m), Sara Younkin took the triple jump (9.12m) and Rhyan Schrick was the javelin champ (36.46m).
Check out the complete results linked below.
PIONEER CONFERENCE INDOOR MEET
Lourdes Central Catholic had 78 points and finished in second behind champion Tri County (103 points) at the Pioneer Conference Indoor Meet. Sterling was fourth with 66 and Johnson-Brock rounded out the top five with 63. Falls City Sacred Heart came in seventh with 29 while Humboldt-TRS had 21 in eighth.
The Knights were led by an individual championship from Aspen Meyer in the high jump (5-00) and from their 4x200 meter relay (2:00.65).
Sterling’s Macy Richardson had a big day with championship wins in the 60 hurdles (9.73), long jump (16-03.50) and triple jump (35-05.25). Teammate Lauren Harms also finished strong with victories in the shot put (32-09.00) and the discus (103-02).
View complete results from the meet linked here.