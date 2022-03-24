(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln and LeMars girls had a combined 14 top-five finishes at their respective indoor meets on Thursday in KMAland track & field. View the rundown below.
Doane Invitational (Class A)
The Abraham Lincoln girls had six top-five finishes and scored 27 points to finish sixth at the Doane Invitational.
Hutson Rau led the way for the Lynx with a third-place finish in the long jump (15-06.25). The Lynx also had a third-place finish in the 4x400 meter relay. View the top-fives from AL below or complete results linked here.
3. Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln — long jump (15-06.25)
3. Abraham Lincoln 4x400 meter relay (4:35.44)
4. Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln — 400 meter dash (1:01.45)
4. Emma O’Neal, Abraham Lincoln — 800 meter run (2:38.47)
4. Ava Watkins, Abraham Lincoln — 60 meter dash (8.31)
5. Abraham Lincoln 4x800 meter relay (11:10.19)
Lancer High School Opener (at Mount Marty)
The LeMars girls had a strong showing with eight top-five finishes at the Lancer High School Opener at Mount Marty.
Lilly McNaughton led the Bulldogs with a championship in the 60 meter hurdles (9.93). Madi Hulls and Jenna Allen also had two top-five individual finishes and ran for the fifth-place 4x400 meter relay.
View the LeMars top-five finishes below or complete results linked here.
1. Lilly McNaughton, LeMars — 60 meter hurdles (9.93)
3. Madi Huls, LeMars — 60 meter dash (8.22)
4. Madi Huls, LeMars — 200 meter dash (27.68)
5. Jenna Allen, LeMars — 60 meter dash (8.55)
5. Jenna Allen, LeMars — 200 meter dash (28.42)
5. Allie Kruse, LeMars — long jump (15-01)
5. LeMars 4x800 meter relay — Sienna Kass, Brent-Jennie Ferguson, TJ Kellen, Brenna Leraas (11:55.97)
5. LeMars 4x400 meter relay — Madi Huls, Jenna Allen, Brent-Jennie Ferguson, Sienna Kass (4:31.23)
Douglas County West Triangular
The Elmwood-Murdock girls got a big night from Laney Frahm and finished second with 48 points at the Douglas County West Triangular.
Frahm won the 100 meter hurdles (17.73) and the 300 meter hurdles (50.42) before anchoring the winning 4x400 meter relay team (4:31.59), running behind Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott and Brianna Ross. Jordan Vogler was also a champion for the Knights in the triple jump (31-00.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.