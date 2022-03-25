(KMAland) -- Central Decatur and Syracuse grabbed team wins in KMAland girls track & field on Friday. View the full rundown from Graceland, Mount Marty and Waverly, Nebraska below.
Graceland High School Open
Central Decatur had 44 points to win the Graceland High School Open. The Cardinals were led by River Hamaker’s double win in the 55 hurdles (9.74) and high jump (5-00.00). Hadley Bell added a victory in the 400 (1:07.83). The 4x200 meter relay team of Hallee Hamilton, Lauren Martin, Mya Applegate and Chloe Hamaker also ran to a win in 1:59.40.
Clarinda was second with 37 points on the day. The Cardinals nabbed individual wins from Mayson Hartley in the 800 (2:33.88) and Paige Millikan in the long jump (15-11.50). Clarinda also won the 4x400 (4:34.21) with Millikan, Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke and Jerzee Knight, the 4x800 (11:07.83) with Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Callie King and Ashlyn Eberly and the distance medley (4:33.65) with Knight, Cole, Millikan and Hartley.
Shenandoah had 34 points in third place. The Fillies lone win came from Sara Morales in the shot put (36-09.25).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Lancer High School Open Class A (at Mount Marty)
Sioux City East was third and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took fourth at the Lancer High School Open at Mount Marty on Friday.
East scored 169.20 points behind wins from Ellie Harris in the 60 (8.02) and 200 (26.68) and Mia Rice in the 60 meter hurdles (10.20).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton came in fourth with 158. The Warriors got a pair of wins from Addy Mosier in the long jump (16-06) and high jump (5-00) and a victory from Sabrina Hazuka in the 3200 (13:53.74).
View the complete results linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Syracuse claimed the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational championship on Friday, putting up 133 points. Falls City was third with 85, Ashland-Greenwood had 39 in fifth and Nebraska City came in sixth with 23.
Lilly Vollertson won both the discus (106-04) and shot put (37-06.00) for the Rockets. Kennedy Stanley added a win in the 300 hurdles (51.08), Jayden Meyer took the 800 (2:39.82) and Kamdyn Stanley finished with a win in the long jump (17-00.50). Syracuse also won the 4x100 with the foursome of Kadyn Sisco, Hannah Knox and Kennedy and Kamdyn Stanley in 53.81.
Falls City’s success came behind a strong day from RaeAnn Thompson, who won the 100 (12.67) and 200 (27.37). Madi Jones took the triple jump (34-05.50), and Ashleigh Kirkendall was the 100 hurdles winner (17.06).
Ashland-Greenwood nabbed the other area win with a high jump victory from Lauren Gerdes at 5-02.00. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MISSING RESULTS
AT Palmyra