(KMAland) -- Treynor performed well at Boys Town, Sioux City West and Sioux City North were at Millard North and Conestoga had two top-fives at Fairbury in KMAland girls track & field on Saturday.
Boys Town Indoor Invitational
The Treynor girls claimed third place at the Boys Town Indoor Invitational with 88 points on Saturday.
Treynor had four wins on the day with two individual victories coming from Rachel Kinsella in the 220 yard dash (29.57) and from Jadyn Huisman in the shot put (35-07.00).
The Cardinals also won the 880 medley relay (1:59.83) and the 4x880 (11:41.96). Carissa Spanier, Kinsella, Alyssa Kulesa and Olivia Larsen ran in the former, and Kulesa, Kasey Lang, Spanier and Ryleigh Thomas ran in the latter.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Millard North Ron Park Relays
Sioux City West and Sioux City North competed at the Millard North Ron Park Relays. West had 19 points in sixth and North finished with seven in eighth.
The Sioux City West 4x200 meter relay team picked up the only area win of the day with a time of 1:47.10 with Kenya Harris, Holly Duax, Kellesse Heard and Lily Juhnke running for the Wolverines.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Fairbury Invitational
The Conestoga girls had a pair of top-five finishes on Saturday at the Fairbury Invitational.
Haven Zimmerman finished third in the high jump (4-10.00) while Danie Parriott finished fifth in the 3200 (12:39.23). View the complete results from the meet linked here.