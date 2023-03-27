(KMAland) -- Creston, Abraham Lincoln, Heelan, LeMars and Sioux City East, West and North were all in action at USD, SDSU and Winterset on Monday in KMAland girls track and field action.
Check out the full rundown from Monday below.
DAN LENNON CLASS A INDOOR MEET (AT SOUTH DAKOTA)
Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale had the highest individual finish for area schools at the Dan Lennon Class A Meet. LaSale placed second in the 400 with a time of 1:03.43 while the Lynx also put together a third-place 4x200 (1:54.01).
Bishop Heelan Catholic had a pair of third-place finishes. Kenley Meis took third in the long jump (15-10.25) while the sprint medley also claimed third (4:40.38).
LeMars’ sprint medley (4:40.38) and 4x400 (4:21.38) took second, and Lewis Central ended up third in the 4x400 (4:26.55).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
RUTH MARSKE INVITATIONAL (AT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE)
The Sioux City East girls had 35 points and placed fifth while Sioux City West had 21 in 11th at the Ruth Marske Invitational.
Ellie Harris led the way for Sioux City East with wins in the 100 (12.32) and 200 (25.59) and ran for the second-place 4x100 (49.42).
Sioux City West’s Maya Augustine and Sioux City North’s Elizabeth Jordan picked up wins of their own in the long jump (17-01.25) and 3200 (12:23.14), respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BONDURANT-FARRAR MEET
The Creston girls scored 63 points and took sixth at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational on Monday.
Doryn Paup led the charge for the Panthers with a second-place finish in the 400 hurdles (1:17.26) and a third-place standing in the discus (99-07). Paup also ran for the third-place 4x400 (4:40.09), and Braylee Pokorny was third in the high jump (4-08.00) for the Panthers.
View the complete results from the meet linked below.