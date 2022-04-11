(KMAland) -- Treynor and Wayne won team titles, Audubon took third in Carroll, Twin Cedars was fifth at Iowa Valley and more from the KMAland girls track on Monday. View the full rundown below.
Carroll Co-Ed
Audubon was the highest area finisher at the Carroll Co-Ed, scoring 62 points to finish in third. Denison-Schleswig also finished in fifth with 58 points. IKM-Manning added a seventh-place finish with 39 points.
The Wheelers had one individual win on the day with Hannah Thygesen taking the 400 (1:02.03). Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller won the 100 hurdles (17.25).
The Monarchs also had a shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.47) win from Kaitlyn and Kamden Bruhn, Jordyn Linn and Miller, and IKM-Manning won the 4x800 (10:57.87) with Bianca Cadwell, Emmie Ring, Emily Albertsen and Hannah McKinney.
View the complete results below.
Panther Co-Ed Relays (at Creston)
Wayne won the team championship in Creston with 167 points. Atlantic was good for second with 148 while Martensdale-St. Marys came in fourth with 85. Creston was fifth with 59. Stanton, Southwest Valley and Thomas Jefferson also competed at the meet.
The Falcons picked up six total wins, including three individual and three relay events. Reese Brown won the 100 (13.08), Emily Jones took the discus (117-02) and Maddy Wood was the shot put champion (35-03.00).
Cortney Knutson and Jocelyn Marquis ran on all three winning relays — the 4x200 (1:52.52), the 4x400 (4:25.34) and the shuttle hurdle (1:12.20). Brown and Davis were on both the 4x200 and 4x400, and Morgan Knutson and Morgan Goretska were the other two legs on the shuttle hurdle.
Atlantic also had a trio of individual victories with Mariah Huffman winning the 400 (1:05.62), Ava Rush taking the 800 (2:24.09) and Chloe Mullenix picking up the 400 hurdles (1:08.67) victory. Claire Wiederstein, Mariah Hadley and Hailey and Mariah Huffman ran together to win the 4x800 (11:30.01), and Callee and Claire Pellett, Hailey Huffman and Rush won the distance medley (4:36.44).
The rest of the wins came from Martensdale-St. Marys. The Blue Devils got a distance double from Ellie Baker, who took the 1500 (5:53.32) and 3000 (12:42.62). Carolyn Amfahr was the high jump (4-08.00) winner, and Amfahr, Jackie Kleve, Anna Parrott and Brynnly German ran to a win in the sprint medley (1:56.90).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Cardinal Relays (at Treynor)
Treynor won their home track meet with 119.5 points while Lewis Central posted 96 and Logan-Magnolia rounded out the top three with 90.5. Underwood finished with 88 and Riverside had 83.
Clarinda, Shenandoah, Tri-Center, Fremont-Mills, Red Oak, Glenwood and Missouri Valley were also in Treynor.
The Cardinals were led by individual wins from Clara Teigland in the 100 hurdles (15.96) and Jadyn Huisman in the discus (105-01). Teigland also ran anchor for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.01) along with Carissa Spanier, Ava Kennedy and Aubree James.
Lewis Central’s big day came from victories by Maddie Bergman in the long jump (16-05.75) and Kierra Schmiedling in the shot put (37-06.50). Bergman was also a member of the winning 4x100 (53.14) with Irelynn James, Avery Heller and Madeline Fidone.
Courtney Sporrer was a two-time winner for Logan-Magnolia, taking the 400 (1:01.84) and 1500 (5:13.06). Sister Madison Sporrer added a victory in the 3000 (11:20.83).
Underwood loaded up on the relays with Tieler Hull and Aliyah Humphrey running for all three winners in the 4x200 (1:49.63), 4x400 (4:18.25) and sprint medley relay (1:55.20). Jordyn Reimer ran for the 4x200 and sprint medley while Haley Stangl was on the 4x400 and sprint medley. Tayler Krueger (4x200) and Allie Witt (4x400) were also members of winning relays.
Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 (12.86) while teammate Izzy Bluml took the 200 (27.10) and led off the winning distance medley relay (4:32.35). Bluml was joined by Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson and Carly Henderson in the win.
Clarinda also picked up one win on the night from Mayson Hartley in the 800 (2:29.00) while Quincey Schneckloth of Tri-Center ran to a victory in the 400 hurdles (1:10.84) and Emily Madison of Fremont-Mills won the high jump (5-01.00). Tri-Center added a relay win from Kaitlin Kozeal, Isah VanArsdol, Kyla Corrin and Taylor Kenkel in the 4x800 (10:58.76).
Check out the complete results linked here.
AT Baxter Bolts Co-Ed
Southeast Warren and Ankeny Christian were both at the Baxter Bolts Co-Ed. Southeast Warren’s highest finish was a third-place run from Kaleigh Harvey in the 400 (1:08.14). Ankeny Christian Academy’s Belle Oshirak was fifth in the 1500 (6:03.71).
View the complete results linked here.
AT LeMars
Results not reported.
Ruth Ahrens Invitational (at Iowa Valley)
Twin Cedars had 69 points and finished fifth in the Class B meet at Iowa Valley’s Ruth Ahrens Invitational.
The Sabers nabbed two individual and two relay wins. Rylee Dunkin took the 1500 (5:32.19) while Cheyanne Bruns picked up a win in the 400 hurdles (1:17.44). Jetta Sterner, Brooke Roby, Bruns and Dunkin were on the winning sprint medley relay (2:00.69) while Sterner, Kisha Reed, Bruns and Dunkin ran together to win the distance medley really (4:51.36).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Stanberry Invitational
Stanberry won their home invitational with 95.5 points to push past Platte Valley’s 82 in second. Mound City was fourth with 62, and Worth County had 58 in fifth. South Holt, Nodaway Valley and Northeast Nodaway were also in attendance.
The Bulldogs got individual wins from Sadie Runde in the 400 (1:04.54), from Katlyn James in the long jump (4.68m) and from Lexi Craig in the javelin throw (36.22m). Stanberry also won the 4x100 (54.11), 4x200 (1:54.01) and 4x400 (4:36.30). Letah Angle, Marli Hilton and Sadie Runde ran for all three of those teams while James was on the 4x1 and 4x2 and Craig ran for the 4x4.
Platte Valley’s Kayley Hauber had a strong night with wins in the 100 (13.25) and 200 (28.43) while Maggie Collins took the shot put (10.75m).
Mound City’s Kayte Pankau had a double win in the 800 (2:34.33) and 3200 (13:39.73), and Worth County had wins from Brooklyn Richardson in the 100 hurdles (17.93), Eva Engel in the pole vault (2.59m) and Kara-Jean Staton in the discus (30.26m).
South Holt’s Brianna Bionda was also a champion in the triple jump (9.70m). View the complete results from the meet linked here.