(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig won their home Ace Nelson Relays, Nodaway Valley took third in Van Meter, LeMars had a big night at Sheldon and more from KMAland girls track on Monday.
LENOX MEET
Riverside rolled to the Lenox championship with 154 points. Mount Ayr was second with 90 while Stanton had 67 in third, Shenandoah posted 66 in fourth and Lenox finished with 57 in fifth. East Mills, Southwest Valley, Bedford, Griswold, Diagonal, East Union and Southeast Warren were also in Lenox.
The Bulldogs had a big night in the relays, winning every relay other than the shuttle hurdle. Riverside took the 4x100 (51.81), 4x200 (1:54.32), 4x400 (4:15.22), 4x800 (11:12.80), sprint medley (1:54.93) and distance medley (4:47.52).
Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 (13.08) and ran for the 4x1 and SMR, Lydia Erickson took the 200 (26.94) and was on the 4x1, 4x4 and SMR and Carly Henderson ran to the 800 win (2:29.06) while also running for the 4x4 and DMR. Elly Henderson (4x1, 4x4, SMR), Emma Gordon (4x1, 4x2, SMR) and Veronica Schechinger (4x2, 4x4, 4x8) also ran for three winning relays each. Riverside used eight others on one relay winner.
Mount Ayr’s Zoey Larsen took the discus (99-06), Stanton ran to a win in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.09) and Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert was the only two-time individual winner on the night in winning the 1500 (5:27.55) and 3000 (11:50.40).
Emily Williams of East Mills won the 100 hurdles (15.40), Emma Cooper of Southwest Valley took the long jump (15-09.00), Emily Baker of Bedford won the shot put (37-06.25) and Addison Adams of Griswold was the 400 hurdles champion (1:14.08).
ACE NELSON RELAYS (AT DENISON)
Denison-Schleswig won their home Ace Nelson Relays with 179 points while Tri-Center was fourth with 89.5. Ar-We-Va took fifth with 53. IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley, Boyer Valley and AHSTW also competed at the meet.
Lola Mendlik led the Monarchs with a pair of wins in the 1500 (5:16.60) and 3000 (11:14.10). Claire Miller took the 100 hurdles (16.66), Kyia Clark won the 200 (28.73) and Avery Bock was the long jump champion (16-02.00).
Tri-Center’s Isah VanArsdol was the 400 winner (1:02.05). She also anchored the sprint medley relay (1:59.94) to a victory. Teammate Alexis Swinarski was another champion for the Trojans in the discus (93-10).
Ar-We-Va’s Kora Obrecht had her hands in two wins, too, with a 100 victory (13.65). She also ran first for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.10).
GREENE COUNTY RELAYS
Kuemper Catholic ran in sixth place with 34 points at the Greene County Relays.
BILL MILLER INVITATIONAL (AT VAN METER)
Nodaway Valley had 74 points and finished in third to lead KMAland teams. Martensdale-St. Marys was eighth with 41.5 while Underwood had 39 in ninth. Central Decatur and ANkeny Christian were also on hand.
The Wolverines picked up individual wins from Abby Engles in the 400 (1:04.31) and Jorja Holliday in the shot put (33-08.50).
Martensdale-St. Marys also had one individual win from Karson Oberender in the 3000 (11:34.99). Underwood’s 4x100 meter relay (51.06) also ran to a win.
SOUTHEAST VALLEY RELAYS
Glidden-Ralston took sixth with 41 points and Coon Rapids-Bayard had 26 in seventh at the Southeast Valley Relays.
Coon Rapids-Bayard ran to a win in the distance medley relay (5:09.24) to provide the only area win on the night.
LADY ORAB INVITATIONAL (AT SHELDON) — CLASS A
LeMars had a big night of wins, including a strong showing from Sienna Kass, who won the 800 (2:31.73) and also ran for the distance medley (4:35.02) and 4x400 (4:18.8) winners. The Bulldogs won two other relays — the sprint medley (1:53.71) and shuttle hurdle (1:11.53). Aubree Leusink (SMR, SHR), Madi Huls (SMR, 4x4) and Claire Betelspacher (DMR, 4x4) were on two of the winning relays each.
Sioux City East’s Elliana Harris won three golds, taking the 100 (12.26) and running the winning 4x200 (1:45.58) and 4x100 (49.57) relays. Bella Gordon, Alyssa Erick and Grace Erick were all on the two relay winners as well.
Sioux City North’s Ariana Klein was the meet’s only two-time individual winner, picking up wins in the 400 hurdles (1:08.42) and long jump (16-05). Sioux City West’s Kyrie Olorundami snagged the 100 hurdles (16.57).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
CENTRAL LEE HAWK RELAYS
Seymour finished in fifth place with 46 points at Central Lee.
Gracie Peck was the only winner of the night for Seymour, taking the long jump (14-07.50).