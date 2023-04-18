(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Melcher-Dallas left track meets with team titles on Tuesday night.
Check out the full KMAland girls track rundown below.
LEWIS CENTRAL CO-ED AT GLENWOOD
Glenwood totaled 124 points to win the team title while Atlantic (88) and Treynor (75.5) completed the top three.
Danika Arnold was the Rams’ lone champion. She won the 100 in 13.20. Glenwood had success in the relays, though, with titles in the 4x400 (4:06.95), 4x800 (10:41.21) and distance medley (4:30.60). Breckyn Petersen was on the winning 4x400 and distance medley foursomes.
Atlantic’s Ava Rush won the 400 (1:00.34) to lead the Trojans in their runner-up finish. Treynor’s Clara Teigland won the 100 hurdles (16.10) and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle (1:08.83).
Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley had a stout day in the distance events with titles in the 1500 (4:58.96) and 3000 (10:50.51), and Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale continued her impressive ways with a win in the 400 hurdles (1:07.74).
St. Albert’s Lili Denton was the 800 champ (2:18.15) while Avah Underwood won the high jump (5-02.00). Sioux City East’s Elliana Harris won the 200 (25.41) and anchored the winning sprint medley (1:51.71). Teammate Olivia Mentzer took first in the long jump (16-11.00).
Lewis Central’s Elise Thramer swept the throws with heaves of 37-05.25 and 114-11.00 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Underwood won the 4x100 (50.84) and 4x200 (1:46.81). Jordyn Reimer and Tieler Hull were part of both relays.
Find the full results below.
ROBERT A ROH/SACRED HEART IRISH INVITATIONAL AT SYRACUSE
Johnson-Brock led KMAland teams with a runner-up showing. The Eagles posted 68.5 points to edge Lourdes Central Catholic (62) and Sterling (60).
Rylie Beethe won the 100 (13.48) for the Eagles while Lourdes got a title from Aspen Meyer in the high jump (5-00.00).
Sterling’s Macy Richardson had another big night with wins in the long jump (16-00.50), 100 hurdles (15.75) and 300 hurdles (46.86). Teammate Lauren Harms won the shot put (34-05.00) and discus (109-04).
Palmyra’s Hailey Hengtgen won the 3200 (12:55.42).
Find the full results below.
CAM INVITE
Fremont-Mills held off Woodbine by scoring 176 points to the Tigers’ 159.50. Audubon (86) was third.
The Knights received individual crowns from Teagan Ewalt in the 400 (1:02.12), Hannah Wilson in the 800 (2:26.92), 1500 (5:24.02) and 400 hurdles (1:11.80), Emily Madison in the high jump (4-10.00), and Macy Mitchell in the discus (101-06).
Ewalt, Madison and Wilson were on the winning distance medley (4:31.63), and Ewalt also anchored the winning sprint medley (1:59.23). The Knights also won the 4x200 (1:59.13), 4x400 (4:34.55) and 4x800 (11:37.85). Carlie Chambers was on the 4x200 and 4x400 while Ellie Switzer and Ella Thornton were on the winning 4x400 an 4x800.
Woodbine’s lone title came from Amanda Newton in the shot put (36-02.50).
Audubon’s Madison Steckler had a big day with wins in the 100 (13.37), 200 (26.69) and 100 hurdles (16.72). Teammate Stefi Beisswenger won the 3000 (11:54.78).
Stanton’s Lauren Johnson won the high jump (15-07.75) and anchored the champion 4x100 (54.76). Addison Olson was on the victorious 4x100 and the winning shuttle hurdle (1:10.65).
Find the full results below.
DON NEWELL CLASSIC AT OTTUMWA
Wayne did not have any individual champions. They did, however, receive runner-up finishes from Jocelyn Marquis in the 200 (27.91) and Cortney Knutson in the 40 hurdles (1:10.05). The Falcons’ 4x400 also finished second (4:26.17).
Find the full results below.
CURT JOHNSTON INVITATIONAL AT EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT
Southeast Warren had nine points in their ninth-place finish. Their best performance came in the distance medley, where they finished fourth (4:49.92).
Find the full rundown below.
SPARTAN RELAYS AT WEST MONONA
Logan-Magnolia was second with 125 points. The Panthers were part of a tight team race with Kingsley-Pierson (128) and West Monona (124). Lo-Ma received individual titles from Nancy Bowman in the discus (99-07), Allysen Johnsen in the 3000 (11:40.14), Grace Weber in the 200 (28.11) and Madison Sporrer in the 1500 (5:25.54). Sporrer and Johnsen were the last two legs on Lo-Ma’s winning distance medley (4:42.58).
West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston won the 400 meter hurdles (1:11.43) and high jump (5-00.00).
View the full results below.
AT MELCHER-DALLAS
Melcher-Dallas was the team champion at their home meet with 105 points. Lamoni (86) and Moravia (80) were also in the top three.
Gabby Overgaard was Melcher-Dallas’ lone champ. She won the discus with a toss of 84-01.00.
Lamoni’s Taylor Henson won the high jump (4-06.00) while Kelly Lloyd took the 400 hurdles (1:19.58). The Demons also won the 4x200 (2:08.52) and 4x400 (4:51.95).Henson was on both relays, and Lloyd contributed to the champion 4x400 squad.
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin claimed the 800 (2:38.37), 1500 (5:37.60) and long jump (15-00.00), Moravia’s Layla Ewing won the 100 hurdles (17.51) and led the champion shuttle hurdle relay (1:22.60). Alexa Bedford and Kaylen Robinson also collected individual titles for Moravia. Bedford won the 3000 in 14:36.89 while Robinson took the 400 in 1:14.04 and joined Ewing in the shuttle hurdle.
Murray’s Teryn Shields (200 in 30.68) and Keirsten Klein (shot put in 33-05.00) were also champs. Seymour won the distance medley (5:11.28), sprint medley (2:15.11) and 4x100 (58.67). Ashlyn Sharp was on all three relays while Ashlyn Sharp was on both medleys and Gracie Peck contributed to the victorious sprint medley and 4x100 teams.
Mormon Trail was the 4x800 champion in 12:34.20.
Find full results below.
TIGER RELAYS AT WORTH COUNTY
East Atchison finished second in the team standings with 82.50 points while Worth County was third (53).
East Atchison’s Tommi Martin won the 800 (2:39.85) and javelin (39.39). Martin was also the second leg of the winning 4x400 (4:24.56). Faith Anderson won the high jump (1.60 meters).
Worth County received a title from Eva Engel in the pole vault (3.05 meters). Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins won the discus (38.82 meters) and was on the winning 4x800 (10:45.51).
Platte Valley’s Mya Wray swept the distance events with wins in the 1600 (5:42.03) and 3200 (12:10.25).
Find the full results below.
WARRIOR RELAYS AT SMITHVILLE
Maryville put up 103.5 points to finish third. Ava Dumke won the javelin (38.13 meters). The Spoofhounds also won the 4x100 (53.21).
Find the full rundown below.
CAMERON INVITE
Savannah was fifth with 65 points. Vivian Barton won the 100 (13.11) to lead their efforts.
Full results from this meet can be found below.
BENNINGTON INVITE
Plattsmouth was eighth with 27 points. Peyton Aughenbaugh won the pole vault (8-10.00), and Mila Wehrbein had a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles (16.77).
Check out the full results below.
DAN TESAR INVITATIONAL AT TRI-COUNTY
Johnson County Central put up 38.5 points to finish seventh out of nine teams. Harley Lubben won the shot put (35-06.75), and Madison VanLaningham was the runner-up in the 3200 (13:05.95).
Find the full results below.