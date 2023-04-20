(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Nodaway Valley, Central Decatur JV and Wayne all won team championships, Atlantic grabbed a runner-up and LeMars and Ashland-Greenwood put together strong performances of their own in KMAland girls track on Thursday.
SOUTHWEST VALLEY MEET
Clarinda scored 121 points to win the Southwest Valley Meet ahead of Fremont-Mills’ 114. East Mills and Stanton tied for third with 70 and Lenox and Southwest Valley tied for fifth with 63.
Raenna Henke led Clarinda with two golds, winning the 3000 (11:19.12) and running for the distance medley relay winner (4:48.13). Taylor Cole added a win in the 200 (27.44), and Mayson Hartley took the 1500 (5:08.28).
Fremont-Mills’ Teagan Ewalt won another four golds, picking up an individual win in the 400 (1:01.79) and running for the winning 4x200 (1:53.34), 4x400 (4:21.43) and sprint medley (1:59.10). Hannah Wilson also had three golds in taking the 800 (2:28.86) while running for the 4x400 and the shuttle hurdle (1:10.06).
The Knights also won the 4x800 (11:50.14). Carlie Chambers (4x2, 4x4, SMR) was on three winning relays while Emily Madison (4x2, SHR), Ellie Switzer (4x4, 4x8) and Bella Gute (SMR, SHR) all ran for two.
Emily Williams won both the 100 hurdles (15.60) and the 400 hurdles (1:11.51), and Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper took the 100 (13.38) and the long jump (16-00.00). Cadence Douglas of Lenox won the high jump (4-08.00), Sidney’s Lilly Peters took the discus (104-00) and Mount Ayr won the 4x100 (53.49).
7TH ANNUAL CB INVITATIONAL
Glenwood scored 158 points to win the CB Invitational on Thursday. Treynor was second with 121 and Abraham Lincoln finished with 111 in third. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page and the complete results linked here.
TIGER RELAYS (AT CARROLL)
Atlantic was the highest finishing team from the area, scoring 127 points to finish behind Carroll’s 143. Denison-Schleswig had 91 in third.
Morgan Botos had a big night for Atlantic with a win in the 400 hurdles (1:10.45) and also ran for the winning distance medley (4:30.35) and 4x400 (4:10.10). Claire Pellett was on both of those relays and the winning 4x800 (11:07.49), and Chloe Mullenix was on both the distance medley and the 4x4.
Denison-Schleswig’s Sara Mun won the high jump (4-08.00), and the Monarchs also put together a winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.79).
AT WINTERSET
MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS INVITATIONAL
Nodaway Valley scored 108 points to edge past the host Martensdale-St. Marys and their 100 points.
Annika Nelson, Abby Engles and Emma Lundy all won three golds. Nelson took the 100 (13.24), Engles won the 400 (1:03.46) and Lundy won the 200 (27.54) and all three teamed up along with Maddie Weston to win the sprint medley relay (1:58.90) and 4x100 (52.21).
Campbell German led Martensdale-St. Marys with a four-gold night, including on her own in the 800 (2:43.25). She also ran for the winning 4x800 (11:07.80), distance medley (4:47.76) and 4x400 (4:24.62). Carolyn Amfahr took the long jump (15-04.25) and was on the DMR, and Brynnly German won the 400 hurdles (1:10.24) and was on the DMR and 4x4. Karson Oberender added wins in the 3000 (11:29.90) and 1500 (5:23.81), and Ellie Baker was on the distance medley and 4x400.
EAST UNION INVITATIONAL
The Central Decatur JV group won the meet with 140 points while East Union had 128 and Murray finished with 100. Lamoni scored 81 in fourth, and Mormon Trail finished out the top five with 52.
Cortlynn Cook led the way for the Cardinals with wins in the 400 (1:14.47) and 800 (3:04.31).
East Union had five wins of their own, led by the distance double from Jillian Valencia, who took the 1500 (6:15.91) and 3000 (13:08.51). Tristina Lear also won the 100 hurdles (19.77) for the Eagles, which added victories in the 4x100 (56.64) and distance medley (5:06.70).
Murray’s Jayda Chew was a winner in the 100 (14.98) and the 200 (30.53) and was on the winning 4x200 (2:12.13). Her teammate Keirsten Klein also had two wins — in the discus (94-01) and the shot put (33-01.00).
Lamoni’s night was led by Kelly Lloyd, who ran to a win in the 400 hurdles (1:20.04) and was also on winning relays in the shuttle hurdle (1:22.86) and 4x400 (4:41.26). Taylor Henson picked up a win in the high jump (4-08.00) and ran for the 4x4. Meredith Howell was on both winning relays.
Mormon Trail added a win in the 4x800 (13:26.07), and Orient-Macksburg’s Emma Boswell won the long jump (14-00.25). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MCCLYMONDS PYNER RELAYS (AT WAYNE)
The Wayne girls were champions of their home meet with 162 points while Twin Cedars took fifth with 37.
Jocelyn Marquis and Cortney Knutson led Wayne with three golds each. Marquis won the 200 (28.29) and Knutson took the 400 hurdles (1:12.41), and both ran for the winning 4x400 (4:27.14) and shuttle hurdle (1:12.59) relays. Devyn Davis added a win in the 100 (13.34) and was also on the 4x400, and Izzie Moore took the shot put (34-02.50). The Falcons also had a really win in the 4x800 (13:15.97).
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin picked up her team’s only win in the long jump (15-09.00). View the complete results from the meet below.
BOB GUHIN EAST INVITATIONAL
LeMars had three wins at the Bob Guhin East Invitational with victories from Madi Huls in the 400 (1:03.05), Makenzie DeRocher in the 1500 (5:37.21) and from their distance medley (4:39.97).
Sioux City West’s Kenya Harris won the 100 hurdles (16.74), and teammate Maya Augustine grabbed the long jump (16-10.25).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jayden Kneifl won the 800 (2:35.83) and Bre VanDenTop won the 200 (28.17). Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Shannon Cleary won the 100 (12.92), Sioux City North’s Ariana Klein won the 400 hurdles (1:09.31) and Sioux City East took the 4x800 (11:20.09).
PLATTEVIEW (NE) INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood finished in fifth place with 68.3333 points while Auburn and Nebraska City came in sixth and seventh, respectively.
Ashland-Greenwood picked up wins from Jadah Laughlin in the 100 hurdles (15.50) and from Lauren Gerdes in the high jump (5-03.00). They both were on the winning 4x100 meter relay (52.15).
