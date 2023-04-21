(KMAland) -- Melcher-Dallas and Maryville were in action in KMAland girls track Friday.
BEAR CLASSIC RELAYS (AT BGM)
Melcher-Dallas was sixth in Class B with 64.50 points. Gabby Overgaard won the shot put (32-06.00) and Hailey Stegman won the 3000 (13:34.46).
Addison Wadle was second in the 1500 (6:39.58). Melcher-Dallas also finished second in the distance medley (5:39.96).
Find the results below.
INDIAN RELAYS (AT TARKIO)
East Atchison claimed the team title at their home meet, finishing with 139.5 points. Rock Port was second with 84, Mound City had 70 in third, Worth County posted 66.5 in fourth and Platte Valley had 57 in fifth.
East Atchison’s Natalie Hedlund, Tommi Martin and Elizabeth Schlueter all had two individual wins each. Hedlund won the 200 (28.83) and long jump (4.80m), Tommi Martin took the 800 (2:23.63) and the javelin (39.75m) and Elizabeth Schlueter was champion in the 100 hurdles (17.02) and 300 hurdles (49.85). Faith Anderson was also the champion in the high jump (1.65m). The Wolves also won the 4x200 (1:58.50), 4x400 (4:22.41) and 4x800 (10:47.04).
Audrey Gibson of Mound City took the 400 (1:07.09), Brooklyn Richardson of Worth County won the 100 (13.44) and her teammate Eva Engel snagged the pole vault (3.05m). Mya Wray of Platte Valley took both the 1600 (5:37.31) and 3200 (12:04.41) and her teammate Jenna Mason won the shot put (10.41m).
Albany’s Emma Mercer was the champion in the discus (37.33m) while the Warriors also won the 4x100 (55.80). Brianna Biondo of South Holt was another champion in the triple jump (9.68m). Check out the full results from the meet linked here.
MINERAL WATER CLASSIC (AT EXCELSIOR SPRINGS)
Maryville finished fourth with 76 points. Ava Dumke was their lone individual champion with a title in the javelin (36.95 meters). The Spoofhounds also won the 4x800 (11:05.26).
Find the full results here.