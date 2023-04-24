(KMAland) -- Glenwood won the Ram Relays, Auburn won in Falls City, Conestoga grabbed its own meet title & Macy Richardson and Palmyra starred at the MUDECAS meet in KMAland girls track on Monday.
RAM RELAYS (AT GLENWOOD)
Glenwood won another meet at home, claiming the team title with 156 points. Lewis Central was second with 100.333 while Atlantic had 98 in third. Abraham Lincoln posted 93 in fourth, and Underwood was fifth with 64.
The Rams had a slew of big performances, including a four-gold night from Jenna Hopp, who won the long jump (16-09.75) and ran for the winning 4x100 (50.93), 4x200 (1:47.93) and 4x400 (4:07.45). Zoie Carda won the 100 (12.86) and was on both the 4x100 and 4x200, and Danika Arnold ran for the 4x1, 4x2 and 4x4.
The Rams also took the 4x800 (10:03.31) and the distance medley relay (4:33.53). Jaylynn Floyd (4x1, DMR), Brooklyn Schultz (4x2, 4x4) and Breckyn Petersen (4x4, 4x8) all ran for multiple winning relays. Madelyn Berglund was another winner in the 3000 (11:02.63).
Lewis Central snagged three wins — Madeline Fidone in the 400 (1:00.66), Jordyn Matiyow in the shot put (37-09.00) and Elise Thramer in the discus (115-10).
Atlantic’s Ava Rush ran to wins in both the 800 (2:23.27) and the 1500 (4:58.93), and Underwood’s Aliyah Humphrey captured the 200 (26.58). The Eagles also won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.23).
St. Albert’s Avah Underwood was a champion in the high jump (5-00.00). The Saintes picked up a win in the sprint medley (1:54.26).
Shenandoah’s Chloe Denton broke the school record on her way to winning the 100 hurdles (15.52), and Sioux City North’s Ariana Klein won the 400 hurdles (1:06.92).
View the complete results from the meet below.
PCM INVITATIONAL
Southeast Warren finished in fifth with 35 points at the PCM Invitational. Ady Mason led the way for the Warhawks with a win in the 400 (1:04.04).
View the complete results from the meet below.
AT Moravia
No results reported.
DES MOINES CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL
Twin Cedars scored 45 points and took fifth while Ankeny Christian posted 44 in sixth place.
Rylee Dunkin was the only area winner for the Sabers, winning the 800 in 2:32.11. View the complete results linked here.
FALLS CITY INVITATIONAL
Auburn scored 62 points and won the championship in Falls City. The host Tigers took second with 45 and Nebraska City was third with 31.
Auburn had a strong night from a number of girls, including three-gold evenings from Mackenzie Stanley and Addison Darnell. Stanley won the 400 (1:06.34), Darnell took the 100 hurdles (16.61) and 300 hurdles (47.67) and both contributed to winning relays. The Bulldogs won the 4x400 (4:30.30) and the 4x800 (11:00.57). Stanley ran for both relays while Darnell was on the 4x400.
In addition, Kristen Billings won the 3200 (12:17.56) and was on the 4x800, and Aleah Thomas was on both relays. Jaidyn Gather took the high jump (4-10.00) and Ella Matteen was the long jump champ (14-08.25).
Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson won the 100 (13.55) and 200 (27.32) and ran for the winning 4x100 (52.75). Ava Armbruster (pole vault, 7-06.00) and Madi Jones (triple jump, 32-00.50) were other winners for the Tigers.
Nebraska City had three individual wins with Jayce Harrah winning the 800 (2:35.74), Malayna Madsen nabbing the 1600 (6:30.35) and Hanna Marth picking up a win in the shot put (33-00.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
COUGAR INVITATIONAL (HOSTED BY CONESTOGA AT PLATTEVIEW)
Conestoga won their home meet with 132.5 points while Plattsmouth had 75.5 in second. Ashland-Greenwood was fifth with 61. Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic and Weeping Water were also on hand.
Conestoga’s Ayla Garrett won the 100 (12.92), Davida Garrett took the 400 (1:04.45) and Haven Zimmerman was the triple jump winner (34-06.50).
Plattsmouth’s runner-up came behind wins from Stella Campin in the shot put (34-07.50) and Peyton Aughenbaugh in the pole vault (9-00.00). The Blue Devils also won the 4x100 (52.26).
Ashland-Greenwood’s Jadah Laughlin was the 100 hurdles winner (15.78) while her teammate Lauren Gerdes took the high jump (5-02.00).
Lourdes Central Catholic’s Aspen Meyer won the 200 (27.98), and Elmwood-Murdock’s Delaney Frahm won the 300 hurdles (47.89).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MUDECAS MEET (AT FREEMAN)
Palmyra won the MUDECAS championship with 121 points. Johnson-Brock took third with 71 and Sterling was also a top-five finisher in fifth with 59.
Rylie Walter won the 400 (1:02.35), Hailey Hengtgen ran to a victory in the 3200 (12:40.59) and Kayley Thompson snagged the high jump (5-02.00) to lead Palmyra, which also won the 4x800 (10:42.61).
Johnson-Brock also picked up a relay win in the 4x100 (56.00).
The big story was the performance from Sterling’s Macy Richardson, who broke the meet record in the 100 hurdles (15.21) and the 300 hurdles (45.83) while also winning the long jump (16-01.25) and triple jump (35-07.50).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.