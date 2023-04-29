(KMAland) -- Palmyra won the ECNC, Syracuse took the NCC and Lourdes Central Catholic finished second at the Pioneer meet in KMAland girls track on Saturday.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE MEET (AT BEATRICE)
Plattsmouth put up 71.5 points and finished in sixth place at the Trailblazer Conference Meet. Nebraska City claimed sixth with 40.
Plattsmouth’s Stella Campin was the champion in the shot put with a toss of 35-05.00. View the complete results linked here.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE MEET (AT AUBURN)
Palmyra claimed the ECNC championship, finishing with 120 points. Auburn was second with 83, Elmwood-Murdock and Johnson County Central tied for third with 82 and Falls City came in fifth with 54.
The Panthers were led by a trio of individual wins and one relay victory. Erin Chambers won the 800 (2:36.71) and ran for the winning 4x800 (10:37.50), Rylie Walter took the 200 (27.73) and Kayley Thompson nabbed the high jump (5-00.00).
Auburn’s Kristen Billings was a champion in the 1600 (5:55.23) and 3200 (12:13.03) while teammate Emma Hyde won the long jump (15-07.75).
Delaney Frahm led Elmwood-Murdck in taking the 300 hurdles (48.93) and running for the winning 4x400 (4:31.85).
Johnson County Central’s Harley Lubben snagged both the discus (120-03) and shot put (35-10.0), and Catherine Wendt was a champion for the Thunderbirds in the pole vault (8-06.00).
Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson had an impressive day in winning the 100 (12.32) and the 400 (1:01.31). Ashleigh Kirkendall was also a winner for the Tigers, picking up a win in the 100 hurdles (16.07). Both Thompson and Kirkendall were members of the winning 4x100 (53.36).
Weeping Water’s Kalison Miller was another area winner in the triple jump (32-07.75). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET (AT ARLINGTON)
Syracuse had 103 points and edged Arlington (100 points) to win the Nebraska Capitol Conference championship. Ashland-Greenwood added a third with 57.
Syracuse’s Ashlynn Vestal was a part of both wins for the Rockets. She had a victory in the 300 hurdles (48.16) and also ran for the winning 4x100 meter relay (51.98).
Ashland-Greenwood picked up three wins of their own with Jadah Laughlin taking the 100 hurdles (16.27), Alivia Pike won the pole vault (09-04.00) and Lauren Gerdes was the high jump champion (5-04.00).
Conestoga was another area winner, as she took the triple jump (34-07.00).
PIONEER CONFERENCE MEET (AT PAWNEE CITY)
Lourdes Central Catholic took second with 110 points at the Pioneer Conference Meet. Johnson-Brock was third with 80, and Sterling had 66 in fourth.
Lourdes Central Catholic’s Aspen Meyer had three wins — in the high jump (4-10.00), 100 (13.23) and 200 (27.20) — and Evie Madison took the 3200 (13:30.42). The Knights were also winners in the 4x100 (53.98).
Sterling’s Macy Richardson had another massive performance in winning the long jump (16-01.00), triple jump (34-09.25), 100 hurdles (15.36) and 300 hurdles (46.36). The 300 hurdles time made for a new meet record. Richardson’s teammate Lauren Harms was also a multi-time winner in the discus (109-08) and the shot put (34-10.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.