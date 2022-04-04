(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley won their home meet, Lourdes ran well at JCC, Sterling had a big day at Friend and more from the girls track & field action on Monday.
Richard Ryan Relays (at Southeast Valley)
Kuemper Catholic finished seventh with 43 points in the Class A meet while Glidden-Ralston was fifth with 50 in Class B. Paton-Churdan added 10 points in ninth in the Class B meet.
Kenzie Schon was the only winner of the night for the Kuemper with a shot put victory (39-01.00). Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler jumped to a win in the high jump (5-01.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked below.
Nodaway Valley Invitational
Nodaway Valley scored 113 points and won their home meet by 10 points over Treynor. Audubon was fourth with 82 points while CAM, Martensdale-St. Marys and Exira/EHK were other area teams competing.
Maddax DeVault led the way for the Wolverines with four more golds, winning the 200 (27.24) and the 100 hurdles (16.17). She also anchored the winning 4x400 (4:20.66) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.45). Abby Engles, Emma Lundy and Annika Nelson joined DeVault in the 4x4 while Madison Fry, Olivia Laughery and Nelson were on the shuttle team.
The Wolverines also picked up wins in the 4x100 (53.20) and 4x200 (1:52.31). Grace Britten, Fry, Lundy and Nelson were on the former while Engles, Fry, Lundy and Nelson ran for the latter.
Treynor’s Jadyn Huisman was also a two-time individual winner in the shot put (36-09.25) and discus (119-09). The Cardinals 4x800 (11:01.36) team of Alyssa Kulesa, Kasey Lang, Carissa Spanier and Reese Chapman also ran to a win.
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger picked up victories in the 1500 (5:33.87) and 3000 (11:50.18), and Hannah Thygesen was the winner in the 800 (2:30.16). Thygesen was the anchor for the Wheelers’ winning sprint (1:55.82) and distance medley (4:33.31) relays. Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler and Abigail Zaiger were the other three legs in both medleys.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Scott Underwood Invitational (at South Dakota State)
Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City North both competed at the Scott Underwood Invitational at South Dakota State.
Taylor Jochum of Heelan was the only area winner, taking the high jump with a leap of 5-05.00. View the complete results linked here.
Albany Invitational (MO)
No results reported.
Thunderbird Invitational (at Johnson County Central)
Lourdes Central Catholic finished second with 67 points while Johnson County Central was third with 56.5 at the Thunderbird Invitational. Falls City Sacred Heart put up 46 points in fourth, and Weeping Water had 33 in seventh. Johnson-Brock scored 26.3333 in ninth.
The Knights were led by wins from Jenna Box in the 300 hurdles (52.34) and Aspen Meyer in the high jump (4-10.00). Johnson County Central got a couple wins, too, with Ava Berkebile winning in the long jump (15-02.75) and Jordan Albrecht taking the shot put (34-07.00).
Ella Simon of Falls City Sacred Heart was also an area winner in the 3200 (13:26.82). View the complete results below.
Tiger Cadet Invitational (at North Bend Central)
Conestoga finished fifth with 60 points at the Tiger Cadet Invitational. Danie Parriott was the only winner for the Cougars, running to a victory in the 3200 (12:44.79).
View the complete results linked here.
Mustang Invitational (at Friend)
Sterling had a big day at the Mustang Invitational in Friend, snagging six total wins.
Macy Richardson took the triple jump (35-00.00), the 100 hurdles (16.19) and the 300 hurdles (47.18) while Dakota Ludemann sprinted to wins in the 100 (13.54) and 200 (28.60). The Jets also won the 4x100 (55.46).
View the complete results from the meet below.