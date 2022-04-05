(KMAland) -- Glenwood won at SBL, Riverside took their own meet, Mount Ayr won at Panorama and more from the Tuesday in KMAland girls track.
Lady Cardinal Relays (at Clarinda)
St. Albert and Clarinda were team champs at the two-class meet in Clarinda. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors Relays
Glenwood won the girls team championship at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, scoring 167 points. Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in third with 106 points, Abraham Lincoln had 82.5 in fourth and LeMars posted 72.5 in fifth.
Zoie Carda had a big night for the Rams, winning the 100 (13.33) while also running for the winning sprint medley (2:00.76) and 4x200 (1:51.03) teams. Madelyn Berglund added victories in the 1500 (5:28.96) and 3000 (11:47.80), and Charley Hernandez was the champ of the long jump (16-10.50).
Glenwood added other relay wins in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.38) and the 4x400 (4:18.79). Danika Arnold (SMR, 4x2, 4x4) and Allison Koontz (SHR, 4x2, 4x4) were on three of the wining relays while Jaylynn Floyd (SMR, 4x2) landed on two of her own. Neyla Nanfito (SMR), Abby Hughes (SHR), Kennedy Jones (SHR), Carlie Clemmer (SHR), Brecken Petersen (4x4) and Brooklyn Schultz (4x4) were on one relay winner each.
Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale picked up two wins, taking the 400 (1:01.82) and 400 hurdles (1:09.52). Emma Salker of Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the 200 (28.18), and LeMars’ Lilly McNaughton, Stella Hector, Allie Kruse and Madi Huls teamed up to win the 4x100 (52.81).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Riverside Invitational
Riverside won their own invitational with 113 points. Underwood was second with 87.5 while Logan-Magnolia had 69, Fremont-Mills finished with 59 and Tri-Center rounded out the top five with 55.5.
IKM-Manning, CAM, Sidney, Missouri Valley, Griswold, Boyer Valley, East Mills and AHSTW were also competing on the evening.
For the Bulldogs, Veronica Andrusyshyn was the 100 (13.10) and 100 hurdles (16.70) champion, and Lydia Erickson nabbed wins in the 200 (28.33) and 400 (1:06.75). Riverside also won the 4x100 (52.57) and 4x400 (4:31.05). Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon and Erickson ran for the former while Macy Woods, Elly Henderson, Veronica Schechinger and Carly Henderson were on the latter.
Underwood had three relay wins of their won. Aliyah Humphrey, Haley Stangl and Tieler Hull were on both the 4x200 (1:51.57) and sprint medley (1:56.04) winners while Jordyn Reimer was on the SMR and the shuttle hurdle (1:12.32). Tayler Krueger was on the 4x2 while Ellie Hackett, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Hailey Martin were all on the SHR. Jacobsen added an individual win of her own in the high jump (5-00.00).
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney and Madison Sporrer had a big hand in the Panthers scoring. Courtney won the 800 (2:33.14), Madison won the 1500 (5:29.68) and both ran for the winning 4x800 (10:32.46) and distance medley (4:37.43) relays. Haedyn Hall and Mya Moss were also on the 4x8, and Ava Goldsmith and Amelia Evans ran for the medley winner.
Tri-Center picked up two wins with Quincey Schneckloth winning the 400 hurdles (1:12.47) and Emile Sorenson took the long jump (15-00.00). IKM-Manning’s Emily Albertsen was also a winner in the 3000 (12:23.41) while Mallory Behnken of CAM won the shot put (32-04.00) and Paige Luft of Griswold took the discus (108-03.50).
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT Davis County
Results not reported.
Panorama Kip Janvrin Invitational
Mount Ayr nabbed a team championship at the Kip Janvrin Invitational at Panorama on Tuesday.
The Raiderettes scored 94 points to edge past POI rival Central Decatur, which finished with 88 points. Woodbine tied for third with 73 points, and Glidden-Ralston scored 22 in ninth.
Mount Ayr won the sprint medley (1:56.30), shuttle hurdle (1:15.70) and 4x400 (4:43.02). The Raiderettes used 11 different girls among the three relay wins with Maddie Stewart the only repeat performer in the shuttle hurdle and 4x400.
Kaylie Shields, Jaxy Knight, Payten Lambert and Addy Reynolds ran for the medley winner, Tegan Streit, Kacee Klommhaus and Ryleigh Haveman were also on the shuttle hurdle and Madison Shields, Anne Newton and MaKenna Jones ran for the 4x400 winners.
Central Decatur also had a strong night in the relays with the 4x200 (1:54.17) team of Hallee Hamilton, Lauren Martin, Mya Applegate and Chloe Hamaker running to a win, and the 4x800 (11:15.37) foursome of Harrisen Bevan, Abigail Leahy, Hadley Bell and Aniston Jones picking up a gold. River Hamaker also ran to victory in the 100 hurdles (17.61).
Woodbine’s Adyson Lapel was the champion in the 1500 (5:44.93) while Addison Murdock was the 3000 winner (12:16.62). View the complete results from the meet below.
AT Yankton
Results not reported.
AT Yutan NE
Results not reported.