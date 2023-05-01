(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley and Woodbine won conference titles, Atlantic took the Bruce Henderson meet at home, Conestoga won in Louisville & LeMars was third at Storm Lake in KMAland girls track on Monday.
BRUCE HENDERSON INVITATIONAL (AT ATLANTIC)
The Atlantic girls claimed their home team championship with 138 points. Glenwood was the runner-up with 121.20, Harlan had 97.70, Abraham Lincoln posted 82.20 and Lewis Central rounded out the top five with 72.70.
The Trojans were outstanding in the relays with wins in the 4x100 (53.33), 4x400 (4:12.50), 4x800 (10:30.06), sprint medley (1:53.82) and shuttle hurdle (1:10.86). Ava Rush ran for the 4x4 and SMR and won the 400 (1:00.08) while Morgan Botos took the 400 hurdles (1:10.24) and was on the winning shuttle hurdle.
Nicole Middents (4x1, 4x4, SMR), Jayci Reed (4x1, SMR, SHR) and Chloe Mullenix (4x4, SMR, SHR) were on three winning relays each while Claire Wiederstine (4x4, 4x8) and Mariah Huffman (4x4, 4x8) were on two apiece.
Glenwood’s Allison Koontz ran to a win in the 100 (12.74) and Danika Arnold took the 200 (26.54) while Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman took the 3000 (11:10.55). Abraham Lincoln’s Aubrey Sandbothe won the long jump (17-01.00) and ran for the winning 4x200 (1:51.97). Lewis Central got a pair of throwing wins — Jordyn Matiyow in the shot put (36-06.25) and Elise Thramer in the discus (108-00).
Shenandoah’s Chloe Denton broke her own record in the 100 hurdles (15.36), and Mayson Hartley of Clarinda was a winner in the 800 (2:21.69). St. Albert’s Lili Denton won the 1500 and ran for the winning distancee medley relay (4:28.89) and teammate Avah Underwood nabbed the high jump (5-00.00).
View the complete results below.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE (AT MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS)
Nodaway Valley claimed the POI championship with 127 points while Mount Ayr added 110, Wayne had 107 and Martensdale-St. Marys posted 101.
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page and full results below.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE (AT WEST HARRISON)
Woodbine claimed the Rolling Valley Conference championship with 160 points while Boyer valley took second with 88 and Ar-We-Va had 74 in third. Glidden-Ralston was fourth with 68, and CAM rounded out the top five with 63.
Woodbine claimed eight wins on the night, including individual championships from Adyson Lapel in the 3000 (12:14.71), Isabelle Cogdill in the 400 (1:06.83), Elise Olson in the 800 (2:30.68) and Amanda Newton in the shot put (33-08.00). The Tigers also won the sprint medley (2:08.83), 4x800 (10:54.12), 4x200 (2:01.92) and 4x400 (4:29.95).
Madison Thomas (SMR, 4x2), Katy Pryor (4x8, 4x4), Isabelle Cogdill (4x8, 4x4) and Nicole Sherer (4x8, 4x4) were all on multiple relays, and the Tigers used 12 total girls among the winning relays.
Boyer Valley’s Mariah Falkena ran to a win in the 1500 (5:39.20) while the Bulldogs’ distance medley relay (4:53.79) was also a winner. Ar-We-Va’s Maggie Ragaller had a four-gold night with wins in the 100 hurdles (16.45) and the 400 hurdles (1:11.12) and was on the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.07) and the 4x100 (55.16). Kora Obrecht and Jamie Hausman were on both winning relays for the Rockets.
Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler grabbed three wins — in the 100 (13.35), 200 (27.63) and high jump (5-02.00) — and CAM’s Karys Hunt and Paton-Churdan’s Becca Anderson were also winners in the discus (90-10) and the long jump (15-11.50).
View the complete results from the meet below.
TORNADO RELAYS (AT STORM LAKE)
LeMars had 94 points and finished in third place at the Tornado Relays in Storm Lake.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
LOUISVILLE INVITATIONAL
Conestoga had 127 points and won the Louisville Invitational on Monday. Louisville took third with 81 while Syracuse was fourth with 69.
The Cougars picked up four individual wins with one each from Sophia Ackerman, Haven Zimmerman, Davida Garrett and Ayla Garrett in the discus (120-09), triple jump (34-10.50), high jump (5-02.00) and 100 (13.04), respectively. Zimmerman and both Garretts also ran for the winning 4x100 (52.75).
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer had a big four-gold night with wins in the 400 (1:01.90) and 800 (2:25.88) and also ran for the winning 4x800 (10:38.48) and 4x400 (4:23.18). Ella Aaaberg and WyLeigh Bateman also ran for both winning relays.
Plattsmouth’s Peyton Aughenbaugh was another area winner in the pole vault (9-00.00). Check out the complete results from the meet below.