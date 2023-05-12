(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland girls track and field rundown of automatic state qualifiers from Lawton-Bronson, OABCIG, Van Meter, Carlisle, Carroll, AL and Syracuse.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 1 AT ACGC
The Riverside girls claimed a district championship. Trevor Maeder has the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Full results can be found linked here.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 3 AT BGM
No results reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 AT LAWTON-BRONSON
The Woodbine girls won the district championship with 117 points, edging past Logan-Magnolia’s 100 in second place. Here’s a look at the area qualifiers.
1500: 1. Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (5:10.87)
3000: 1. Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (11:11.87)
400 hurdles: 1. Maclayn Houston, West Harrison (1:09.71)
Shot put: 1. Amanda Newton, Woodbine (35-02.50)
4x400: 1. Woodbine — Isabella Cogdill, Danyelle Steinkuehler, Nicole Sherer, Katy Pryor (4:17.65)
4x800: 1. Woodbine — Isabelle Cogdill, Addison Murdock, Katy Pryor, Nicole Sherer (10:23.58)
Find complete results from the meet linked here.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 AT MADRID
No results reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9 AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY
Fremont-Mills won the district championship in a tight race with St. Albert. Check out Derek Martin’s complete recap linked here and find complete results here.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 AT CENTRAL DECATUR
The Clarinda girls were fourth and had 88 points while Shenandoah had 57 in seventh. KMA Sports’ Nick Stavas has the full recap linked here. Check out full results below.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4 AT OABCIG
Kuemper Catholic scored 49 points and finished in seventh place. Here’s a look at their automatic qualifiers:
Shot put: 2. Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic (38-04.75)
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 AT VAN METER
Treynor had 99 points and finished in second place while Underwood scored 88 in third to lead KMAland teams in Van Meter. Check out area qualifiers below.
100 hurdles: 1. Clara Teigland, Treynor (15.19); 2. Hailey Martin, Underwood (15.40)
400 hurdles: 1. Clara Teigland, Treynor (1:04.83)
4x100: 1. Underwood — Hailey Martin, Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey, Jordyn Reimer (51.28)
4x200: 1. Underwood — Tieler Hull, Kinsley Ferguson, Haley Stangl, Jordyn Reimer (1:48.33)
4x400: 2. Underwood — Kinsley Ferguson, Maddie Irwin, Haley Stangl, Aliyah Humphrey (4:14.94)
Sprint medley: 2. Treynor — Jozie Lewis, Alexa Schwartz, Aubree James, Clara Teigland (1:49.24)
Distance medley: 2. Treynor — Jozie Lewis, Taylor Mass, Amelia Hedrick, Alyssa Kulesa (4:28.17)
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Underwood — Jordyn Reimer, Mallory Leaders, Maddie Irwin, Hailey Martin (1:06.60); 2. Treynor — Aubree James, Nora Konz, Zoey Zadalis, Clara Teigland (1:07.15)
Long jump: 2. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood (16-09.50)
Shot put: 2. Delaney Mathews, Treynor (34-01.50)
View the complete results below.
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 AT CARLISLE
Creston had 42 points and finished in seventh place. There were no automatic qualifiers for the Panthers.
Find complete results linked here.
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3 AT CARROLL
Glenwood won a district championship with 137.5 points while Atlantic had 96.5 in third and Lewis Central tied for fourth with 83.5. Here’s a look at the area qualifiers.
200: 1. Danika Arnold, Glenwood (26.50)
400: 1. Ava Rush, Atlantic (59.59); 2. Madeline Fidone, Lewis Central (1:00.71)
800: 2. Ava Rush, Atlantic (2:22.22)
3000: 2. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan (10:44.58)
100 hurdles: 2. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (16.04)
400 hurdles: 1. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood (1:08.37); 2. Carlie Clemmer, Glenwood (1:08.68)
High jump: 2. Sara Mun, Denison-Schleswig (4-10.00)
Discus: 1. Elise Thramer, Lewis Central (115-11)
Shot put: 1. Elise Thramer, Lewis Central (37-03.50); 2. Jordyn Matiyow, Lewis Central (36-06.50)
4x100: 1. Glenwood — Zoie Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Danika Arnold, Allison Koontz (50.59)
4x200: 1. Glenwood — Allison Koontz, Jenna Hopp, Brooklyn Schultz, Danika Arnold (1:47.53)
4x400: 2. Glenwood — Brooklyn Schultz, Breckyn Petersen, Jenna Hopp, Danika Arnold (4:09.70)
4x800: 2. Atlantic — Aubrey Guyer, Claire Pellett, Mariah Huffman, Ava Rush (10:01.05)
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Denison-Schleswig — Kamden Bruhn, Avery Bock, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Claire Miller (1:08.54); 2. Atlantic — Morgon Botos, Chloe Mullenix, Adler Bruce, Jayci Reed (1:10.00)
800 Sprint Medley: 2. Atlantic — Hailey Huffman, Morgan Botos, Jayci Reed, Ava Rush (1:51.70)
Find complete results linked here.
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5 AT MOC-FLOYD VALLEY
Nothing reported.
IOWA CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Sioux City East came in fourth with 71 points while Abraham Lincoln finished in fifth with 56. Check out the area qualifiers below.
100: 1. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East (12.33)
200: 1. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East (25.19)
400 hurdles: 2. Ariana Klein, Sioux City North (1:05.84)
Long jump: 2. Aubrey Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln (17-04.00)
4x100: 2. Sioux City East — Alyssa Erick, Elliana Harris, Bella Gordon, Grace Erick (49.49)
4x200: 1. Sioux City East — Bella Gordon, Elliana Harris, Alyssa Erick, Grace Erick (1:44.34)
View full results linked here.
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 1 AT SYRACUSE
Syracuse claimed the district championship with 115 points while Conestoga took the runner-up spot and finished with 102. Palmyra (61) and Johnson County Central (47) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Conestoga led the way with seven automatic state qualifiers while Syracuse had six, Johnson County Central posted four, Palmyra had three, Elmwood-Murdock and Lourdes Central Catholic sent two each and Louisville finished with one.
View the complete results from the meet linked here and find all area automatic qualifiers below.
100: 2. Ayla Garrett, Conestoga (13.13)
200: 1. Davida Garrett, Conestoga (27.70); 2. Aspen Meyer, Lourdes Central Catholic (27.71)
400: 1. Jayden Meyer, Syracuse (59.74); 2. Kadyn Sisco, Syracuse (1:00.54)
800: 1. Jayden Meyer, Syracuse (2:23.31); 2. Mira Fosmer, Louisville (2:23.85)
1600: 2. Hailey Hengtgen, Palmyra (5:43.67)
3200: 1. Hailey Hengtgen, Palmyra (12:24.45); 2. Dani Ahrens, Conestoga (12:30.84)
100 hurdles: 2. Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock (16.49)
300 hurdles: 1. Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock (46.94); 2. Ashlynn Vestal, Syracuse (47.83)
4x400: 1. Syracuse — Bridgett Donovan, Kadyn Sisco, Ashlynn Vestal, Jayden Meyer (4:09.93)
4x800: 1. Palmyra — Rylie Walter, Kinsley Havranek, Bella Chambers, Erin Chambers (10:11.46)
Shot put: 1. Harley Lubben, Johnson County Central (36-11.25); 2. Maya Straka, Johnson County Central (35-01.75)
Discus: 1. Sophia Ackerman, Conestoga (116-04); 2. Harley Lubben, Johnson County Central (114-04)
High jump: 1. Aspen Meyer, Lourdes Central Catholic (5-03.00); 2. Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga (5-03.00)
Pole vault: 1. Catherine Wendt, Johnson County Central (8-08.00); 2. Elizabeth Harvey, Conestoga (8-08.00)
Triple jump: 1. Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga (35-01.75); 2. Jayden Meyer, Syracuse (34-08.00)