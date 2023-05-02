(KMAland) -- Conference titles for Fremont-Mills, Riverside, Murray, East Atchison and Maryville won conference titles while Palmyra took the Freeman Invite. Check out the complete results below.
CORNER CONFERENCE MEET (AT GRISWOLD)
Fremont-Mills had 204 points to win the Corner Conference championship.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE MEET (AT UNDERWOOD)
Riverside won the Western Iowa Conference championship with 165 points to edge past Treynor, which finished with 158. Underwood rounded out the top three with 97.
View the complete results from the meet below.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE MEET (AT LAMONI)
The Murray girls claimed the Bluegrass Conference championship in Lamoni.
Leksi Gannon led the way for Murray with wins in the 100 (12.71) and 200 (26.32) while Teryn Shields took the 100 hurdles (18.88) and both ran alongside Amaria Oswald and Jayda Chew to win the 4x100 (55.56) and sprint medley (2:11.14).
Lamoni’s Emaleigh Pierschbacher won the 400 (1:07.05), and Kelly Lloyd was a winner in the 400 hurdles (1:19.52). Lloyd also ran for winning 4x400 (4:46.40) and shuttle hurdle (1:20.21) relays, as did Alley Goodman. Pierschbacher and Taylor Henson also ran for the 4x400, and Henson was a winner in the high jump (4-10.00).
Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars had a standout individual performance with wins in the 800 (2:37.12), 1500 (5:21.33) and long jump (15-08.00).
Ankeny Christian’s Belle Oshirak won the 3000 (12:55.00) and ran for the winning distance medley relay (4:55.25). Ella Leever also ran for the DMR and for the winning 4x800 (11:38.28).
Moravia added a win in the 4x200 (2:07.43), and Diagonal’s Taylor Lumbard swept the throwing events with victory sin the discus (98-09) and shot put (32-07.75).
View the complete results from the meet below.
275 CONFERENCE MEET (AT MOUND CITY)
East Atchison rolled to the team championship with 146 points while Mound City was second with 92, Platte Valley added 88 in third and Rock Port was a close fourth with 86.
Trevor Maeder has the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. You can find the full results linked here.
GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE (AT ALBANY)
Worth County had 45 points and finished in seventh while North Andrew took 10th with 37, Albany had 29 in 11th and Stanberry and King City scored 17 and 16, respectively, to finish 13th and 14th.
North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger won the 800 (2:38.00) while Emma Mercer of Albany took the discus (33.71m) to lead area athletes at the meet.
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE (AT CAMERON)
Maryville claimed the conference title with 154 points while Savannah was fourth with 100.
The Spoofhounds picked up four individual wins — Katherine Pohren in the 3200 (13:21.32), Brylee Acklin in the triple jump (10.45m), Ainsley Watkins in the pole vault (2.59m) and Ava Dumke in the javelin (38.84m).
Savannah’s Sailor Bodenhausen grabbed the long jump (4.70m) while teammate Danica Rodriguez took the high jump (1.50m) and the 4x800 (11:05.68) also ran to a win for the Savages.
Find the complete results linked here.
FREEMAN INVITATIONAL
Palmyra had 92 points to win the Freeman Invitational. Johnson-Brock was third with 66, Elmwood-Murdock added a fourth-place finish with 50.5 points and Sterling posted 40 in sixth.
Palmyra’s night was led by individual wins from Kayley Thompson in the high jump (4-11.00), Hailey Hengtgen in the 3200 (12:13.04) and Erin Chambers in the 1600 (5:56.81). The Panthers also put together a winning group in the 4x800 (10:23.18).
Laney Frahm led Elmwood-Murdock with wins in the 100 hurdles (16.45) and in the 300 hurdles (47.24).
Sterling’s Macy Richardson was a multi-time champ in the long jump (16-00.50) and the triple jump (34-04.75). Lauren Harms added a win for the Jets in the shot put (37-09.00).
Harley Lubben of Johnson County Central was another area winner in the discus (119-02), and Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson won the 100 (12.61) and the 200 (26.55) and ran for the winning 4x100 (53.30).
View the complete results from the meet linked below.