(KMAland) -- Auburn, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Falls City and Ashland-Greenwood combined to automatically qualify 21 events for state track on Tuesday.
AT BENTON MO
Nothing reported.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 1 (AT PLATTEVIEW)
The Plattsmouth girls claimed a third-place finish with 57 points while Falls City also had a top-five finish with 47 points in fifth. Auburn scored 40, and Nebraska City put up 33.
Auburn had six automatic state qualifiers while Plattsmouth had five, Nebraska City finished with four and Falls City had three.
Here’s a look at the area automatic qualifiers:
100: 1. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (12.34); 3. Ciara Wulff, Plattsmouth (13.01)
200: 1. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (25.98)
400: 2. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (1:01.39); 3. Mackenzie Stanley, Auburn (1:02.55)
1600: 3. Kristen Billings, Auburn (5:45.40)
3200: 3. Kristen Billings, Auburn (12:16.10)
100h: 2. Laney Denniston, Nebraska City (15.81); 3. Addison Darnell, Auburn (15.85)
300h: 2. Addison Darnell, Auburn (47.98); 3. Laney Denniston, Nebraska City (48.93)
4x100: 1. Plattsmouth — Holly Wilson, Ciara Wulff, Mila Wehrbein, Lena Perez (51.29)
Shot put: 2. Stella Campin, Plattsmouth (34-11.00)
Discus: 2. Tarryn Godsey, Nebraska City (110-10); 3. Hannah Marth, Nebraska City (104-11)
High jump: 2. Jaidyn Glathar, Auburn (5-02.00)
Pole vault: 1. Peyton Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth (9-06.00); 3. Addison Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth (9-00.00)
Find complete results linked here.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 (AT WAVERLY)
Ashland-Greenwood had 34.5 points and finished in seventh place. The Bluejays left with three automatic state qualifiers.
Here’s a look at the area automatic qualifiers:
100h: Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood (15.31)
300h: Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood (47.05)
High jump: Lauren Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood (5-04.00)
Find complete results linked here.