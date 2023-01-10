KMAland Wrestling
(KMAland) -- Red Oak, SWI, SWAT and Denison-Schleswig were in action, Martensdale-St. Marys and Clarke/Murray were in Pella & Weeping Water competed in KMAland girls wrestling on Tuesday.

AT GRISWOLD 

Red Oak’s Joselyn McCunn was a two-time winners while Clara Sapienza of Southwest Iowa also grabbed two wins on the evening.

Red Oak 12 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Red Oak winners: Nicole Bond, Joselyn McCunn

Southwest Iowa 3 Red Oak 0 

Southwest Iowa winner: Clara Sapienza

Red Oak 6 SWAT 0 

Red Oak winner: Joselyn McCunn

Southwest Iowa 18 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Southwest Iowa winners: Clara Sapienza, Emily Kesterson, Madison Hensley

SWAT 42 Denison-Schleswig 30 

SWAT winners: Haley Armstrong, Jazz Christensen, Ady Lundquist, Quincy Sorensen, Lilly Johnson, Grace Britten, Ellen Gerlock

D-S winners: Yarecze Rodriguez, Alejandra Carrizales, Taya Adams, Angie Rivera, Claire Miller

Southwest Iowa SWAT 

No score reported.

PELLA TOURNAMENT 

Martensdale-St. Marys picked up a trio of championship wins on Tuesday night in Pella. Zoey Donehoo won the 130B bracket while Rylie Parker took 190C and Makenna Fetters was the winner of 235B.

Josie Moore of Clarke/Murray was also an area champion at 115A.

AT WEEPING WATER 

Weeping Water’s Riley Hohn and Libby Sutton both went 2-0 on the night.

Elkhorn 54 Weeping Water 12

Weeping Water winners: Riley Hohn, Libby Sutton

Omaha Marian 54 Weeping Water 18

Weeping Water winners: Riley Hohn, Dakota Reiman, Libby Sutton

