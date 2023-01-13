(KMAland) -- SWAT had a big day at Perry, Conestoga won in Superior and Louisville showed strong at Schuyler in KMAland girls wrestling on Friday.
PERRY INVITATIONAL
The SWAT wrestling team scored 131 points and took second in Perry on Friday. Martensdale-St. Marys was on hand and finished fourth with 81 points. Logan-Magnolia and Kuemper Catholic were also competing at the tournament.
Adyson Lundquist (115), Grace Britten (170) and Haley Armstrong (235) all finished in first for SWAT to guide their runner-up finish. Jazz Christensen (100) and Ellen Gerlockc (190) were also finalists, and Evy Marlin (135), Lilly Applegate (140) and Rio Johnson (155) were third.
Gretchen Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Marys (110) was also a champion from the area. Find the complete results from the tournament linked here.
LADY RAPTOR DUALS (AT RIDGE VIEW)
Denison-Schleswig finished 1-4 at the Lady Raptor Duals on Friday. Find the Monarchs’ full results below.
MOC-Floyd Vallely 30 Denison-Schleswig 18
D-S winners: Angie Rivera, Yarecze Rodriguez, Alejandra Carrizales
Ridge View 57 Denison-Schleswig 16
D-S winners: Angie Rivera, Taylor Totten, Alejandra Carrizales
Spencer 60 Denison-Schleswig 18
D-S winners: Claire Miller, Angie Rivera, Jessica Cabrera
Denison-Schleswig 36 South O’Brien 18
D-S winners: Taylor Totten, Yarecze Rodriguez, Alejandra Carrizales, Taya Adams, Jessica Cabrera, Claire Miller
South Central Calhoun 42 Denison-Schleswig 30
D-S winners: Kasandra Barroso, Taylor Totten, Taya Adams, Jessica Cabrera, Claire Miller
SUPERIOR INVITATIONAL
Conestoga finished the sweep of the tournament for the school with 147.5 points.
The Cougars got championships from Kylee Plowman (115), Alex Plowman (120), Hannah Bogatz (130), Morgan Mensch (135), Maggie Fiene (145) and Allee Jo Inzauro (235). Gabrielle Landon was also a finalist at 155.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
SCHUYLER INVITATIONAL
The Louisville girls finished in a tie for sixth with 89 points. Payton Thiele moved to 32-0 with another championship at 100 pounds to lead the Lions while Daysha Jones was also a champion at 155.
Mya Stanley added a fifth place finish at 130 pounds for the Lions, and Catalina Jones came in fourth at 170. Find the complete results from the tournament linked here.