(KMAland) -- LeMars won their home tournament, Nebraska City finished second at their own meet, Lewis Central took three titles in Waukee and Kylee Plowman continued her winning ways on Saturday.
Check out the full KMAland girls wrestling rundown below.
Rumble in River Country
Nebraska City was second with 105 points. Gabby Behrends (110) was the Pioneers’ lone champion while Macie King (115) and Lexi Southerd (130) were runners-up. Rylee Strack (120), Azaria Ruby (105) and Anna Kent (170) were third while Jocelyn Davis took fourth at 125 pounds.
Southwest Iowa had two runners-up: Clara Sepienza (135) and Madison Hensley (170). Johnson County Central’s Rita Ceballos (145) was a champion while Auburn’s Alea Thomas (100) and Lucia Campbell (120) and Fall City’s Elizabeth Vice (155) were runners-up.
WEST DES MOINES VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Southern Tier received a first-place finish from Kalee Wise (Bracket 15). Zoey Vandevender won her bracket (Bracket 14) for Highway 34.
Alexis Greenland (Bracket 12), Anna Greenland (Bracket 17) were second-place finishes for Southern Tier while Quynn Foster (Bracket 3), Riley DeGonia (Bracket 16) and Savanna Sistad (Bracket 22) were runners-up for Highway 34.
WAUKEE NORTHWEST TOURNAMENT
Lewis Central finished sixth with 131 points. Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes (125) and Mahri Manz (140) were champs for the Titans while Ava McNeal (100) was a runner-up.
Missouri Valley finished seventh in the team standings Nicole Olson (155) and Jocelyn Buffum (235) were champions for them.
Treynor finished 13th, led by a title from Adalyn Minahan (115). Red Oak totaled 27.5 points to take 15th. Nicole Bond was fourth for the Tigers.
LEMARS TOURNAMENT
LeMars won their tournament with 205 points. Keira Hessenius (105) and Desiree Breuer (170) were champions while Hadassa Vasquez (100), Bailey Brady (120), Kirsten Tyler (125), Briar Hoppe (130) and Riley Ernst (235) were runners-up.
Savanna Salen was third at 155-pounds and Adrianna Guerrero (110), Kylie Hessenius (115) and Mac Ciaffa (140) took fourth. Kerene Panya was fifth for the Bulldogs at 145 pounds.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second with 164 points. Josie Lennon (110), Kendra Berglund (120) and Abigail Kueffer (145) were champions for the Warriors.
Sioux City North finished third and had three champions: Molly Sek (115), Danyka Peterson (130) and Elizabeth Rubio (135).
AHSTW’s Bella Canada was the champion at 235 pounds.
GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST TOURNAMENT
Conestoga finished sixth with 90 points. Kylee Plowman was a champion for the Cougars at 120 pounds while Alex Plowman (120) was a runner-up. Kyler Zimmerman (125), Maggie Fiene (145), Gabrielle Landon (155) and Allee Jo Inzauro (235) were third-place performers.
