(KMAland) -- Lewis Central had a big night at their home tournament on Monday.
Check out the full KMAland girls wrestling rundown below.
PANORAMA SCRAMBLE
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' Glorious Fridley was a champion at 170A while Sturgis Fridley won the 170B bracket. Natalie Geisler was second in the 145A bracket.
Clarke/Murray got a runner-up finish from Ellie Shinn (125).
Find the full results here.
TITAN STARCADE AT LEWIS CENTRAL
Lewis Central posted 193 points to finish first while S.W.A.T was second with 148 and Missouri Valley was third with 138.
Ava McNeal (100 Gold), Maya Humlicek (105 Gold), Sophie Barnes (125 Gold), Mahri Manz (140 Gold) and Espie Almazan (145 Gold) were champs for the Titans.
Susan Elderbaum (125 Silver) and Madison Allmon (130 Silver) were runners-up for Lewis Central. Cierra Elderbaum was third at 110 Gold and Kelis Tawzer was fifth at 170 Silver.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Josie Lennon (110 Silver), Riverside's Molly Allen (115 Gold) and Khloie Corum (190 Silver), Sioux City West's Melonie Barillas (115 Silver), Council Bluffs' Chloe Wieland (130 Silver), Southwest Iowa's Clara Sapienza (135 Gold), Missouri Valley's Henley Arbaugh (145 Bronze), Nicole Olson (155 Girls) and Jocelyn Buffum (235 Gold) and S.W.A.T's Grace Britten (170 Gold) were also champions.
View the full results here.
SAM MARTIN INVITATIONAL AT PLATTSBURG
Rock Port was 12th with 58 points while East Atchison finished 14th with 35 points.
Norah Watkins led Rock Port with a third-place day at 105 pounds while Jaylynn Garst took fifth at 100.
Brooklyn Wennihan finished second for East Atchison at 120 pounds.
Find the full brackets here.