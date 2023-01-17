(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig fared well at East Sac County while LeMars went 2-0 in dual action to highlight Tuesday's KMAland girls wrestling action.
EAST SAC COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Denison-Schleswig led KMAland teams with a fourth-place outing. The Monarchs totaled 102 points and had one champion: Claire Miller at 155 Gold. Taylor Totten was a runner-up at 190 Gold while Alejandra Carrizales (130 Gold), Ana Castillo (135 Silver) and Jessica Cabrera (145 Silver) were third-place finishers. Yarecze Rodriguez (120 Gold), Taya Adams (135 Gold) and Gabriela Williams (145 Silver) were fourth. Remigia Raymundo took fifth at 145 Silver.
Audubon totaled 69 points and finished ninth while Kuemper was 10th with 49 points. Grace Hoffman (105 Gold) and Sadie Smith (115 Gold) were runners-up for Kuemper while Laura McCarville (125 Gold) did the same for Audubon.
Find full results from this tournament here.
AT SPENCER
Hadassa Vasquez, Keira Hessenius, Kylie Hessenius, Bailey Brady, Kirsten Tyler and Kerene Panya were 2-0 performers for LeMars.
LeMars 60 MOC-Floyd Valley 24
LEM winners: Hadassa Vasquez, Keira Hessenius, Kylie Hessenius, Adriana Guererro, Bailey Brady, Kirsten Tyler, Autumn Olsen, Kerene Panya, Desiree Breuer, Riley Ernst
LeMars 39 Spencer 34
LEM winners: Hadassa Vasquez, Keira Hessenius, Kylie Hessenius, Bailey Brady, Kirsten Tyler, Kerene Panya, Savanna Salen, Desiree Breuer
AT ROCK PORT
Norah Watkins and Jaylynn Garst went 2-0 for Rock Port in their 1-1 day of dual action.
Polo 57 Rock Port 12
RP winners: Jaylynn Garst, Norah Watkins
Rock Port 24 Albany 6
RP winners: Jaylynn Garst, Norah Watkins, Emma Teten, Hadleigh Jones
AT SAVANNAH
North Andrew's Jaclyn Riedinger and Savannah's Jade Brundige each recorded wins on Tuesday.
View the full results here.
AT PLATTSMOUTH
Bellevue East 54 Plattsmouth 0
PLATT winners: None
AT FAIRBURY
Johnson County Central 18 Fairbury 12
JCC winners: Alejandra Reyes, Yvette Prado, Rita Ceballos