(KMAland) -- Lewis Central continued their dominant season with a team title in Plattsmouth Friday night.
PLATTSMOUTH GIRLS INVITATIONAL
Lewis Central scored 155 points to win this tournament. Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes and Espie Almazan (145) were champs for the Titans. Cierra Elderbaum (110) was a runner-up while Susan Elderbaum (120) Madison Allmon (130), Isabell Sunderman (155) and Kelis Tawzer (170) were third-place finishers.
Nebraska City was third. Lextyn Harker (155) was a champion while Azaria Ruby (105), Rylee Stracke (120) and Anna Kent (170) were runners-up.
Find full results here.
CLINTON TOURNAMENT
North Andrew scored 15 points and finished 16th in the team standings. Jaclyn Riedinger (125) was a champion while Kendall Nester (115B) finished third.
Check out the full results here.
LOUISVILLE INVITE
Riverside finished sixth while Louisville and Conestoga were seventh and eighth.
The Bulldogs totaled 82 points and received titles from Molly Allen and Carly Henderson at 115 and 120. Danika Feigenbutz (125) was third while Chloe Roane (110) was fourth and Khloie Corum (190) was fifth.
Louisville's Payton Thiele (100), Palmyra's Bettie Chambers (110) and Conestoga's Maggie Fiene (145) were also champs.
Click here for full results.