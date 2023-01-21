(KMAland) -- Louisville, Savannah and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all had individual champions at tournaments in KMAland girls wrestling on Saturday.
COLFAX-MINGO TOURNAMENT
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas accumulated 25 points at the Colfax-Mingo Tournament.
Glorious Fridley led the way for SEW/M-D with a third-place finish at 170 pounds. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
SPENCER INVITATIONAL
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had 106 points and finished in fifth place. Kendra Berglund led the way for the Warriors with a championship at 120 Gold. Halle Mosaquites finished second at 155 Gold, and Candace Kanjanabout and Keylee Jesionowski had top three finishes.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
QUEEN OF THE NORTH
Rock Port scored 20 points and finished in 21st at the Queen of the North Tournament at Liberty North in Missouri.
Norah Watkins led the way for the Blue Jays with a sixth-place finish at 105 pounds. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Savannah had 20 points and finished fifth at the MEC Tournament.
Savannah’s Jade Brundige won the 100 pound championship at the tournament while Abby Swing of Maryville was second at 155.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
WEEPING WATER INVITATIONAL
Louisville placed 14th with 45 points, Weeping Water tied for 21st with 27 and Palmyra and Johnson County Central were 24th and 25th, respectively. Falls City was also in the tournament.
Louisville’s Payton Thiele claimed another championship in moving to 35-0 at 100 pounds. Weeping Water’s Libby Sutton (130) and Bettie Chambers of Palmyra (110) finished as runners-up in their brackets.
Third-place finishers from the area included Daysha Jones of Louisville (145) and Alejandra Reyes of Johnson County Central (105).
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.