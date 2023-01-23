(Council Bluffs) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 96 points to win the Bill Smith Battle in the Bluffs on Monday.
The Warriors didn't have any champions, but they had runner-up finishes from Josie Lennon (110), Kendra Berglund (120), Aili Denman (140), Halle Mosaquites (155). Abigail Kueffer (145) and Keylee Jesionowski (125) finished third while Lila Walding (120) was fourth and Kaelynn Hilmes (105) was fifth.
Missouri Valley's Nicole Olson (155) was a champ while teammates Lea Gute (125), Kelcee McMillen (170) and Jocelyn Buffum (235) were runners-up.
Red Oak's Nicole Bond (125) and Joselyn McCunn (140) were champions while Tymberlee Bentley (155) finished third.
Sioux City North's Molly Sek (120) and Danyka Peterson (130), Council Bluffs' Jules Thomas (145), Underwood's Kalen Westerfield (190) and Savannah Sistad (235) were also champions.
Clarinda's Jalon Olson was second at 145.
Find the full brackets here.