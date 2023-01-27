(KMAland) -- Nebraska City had a respectable showing at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament and 56 KMAland girls wrestlers qualified for the first state tournament on Friday.
IOWA GIRLS REGION 1 AT SIOUX CITY
Lewis Central won this tournament, claimed five regional titles and qualified eight for state while SWAT had three champions and six qualifiers.
IOWA GIRLS REGION 2 AT SIOUX CITY
Missouri Valley led KMAland teams with six state qualifiers.
IOWA GIRLS REGION 3 AT DES MOINES
Highway 34 was the highest-finishing team, coming in eighth. Savannah Sistad was their lone qualifier after winning the 235-pound bracket.
Moravia's Layla Ewing won the 120-pound bracket, and Glorius Fridley (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) finished fourth to qualify at 170 pounds.
IOWA GIRLS REGION 4 AT DES MOINES
Martensdale-St. Marys' Makenna Fetters was the lone KMAland qualifier. She finished fourth at 235 pounds.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City tied for first with Beatrice while Plattsmouth finished sixth.
Azaria Ruby (105), Rylee Stracke (120) and Jocelyn Davis (125) were champions for the Pioneers. Plattsmouth didn't have any champions, but Riley Pletka was a runner-up at 140 pounds.
