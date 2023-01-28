(KMAland) -- Conestoga claimed a team title, Louisville picked up a top three & North Andrew, Johnson County Central and Weeping Water had individual champs in KMAland girls wrestling on Saturday.
GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT BETHANY)
North Andrew had 25 points and finished in fourth place while Stanberry had 12 in sixth and Albany scored 10 in seventh at the Grand River Conference Tournament.
North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger was the only area champion at 125 pounds.
CEDAR BLUFFS INVITATIONAL
Louisville ended up third in Cedar Bluffs with 93 points while Johnson County Central took seventh with 72.
The Lions got a championship from Payton Thiele at 100 while Daysha Jones (145) and Catalina Jones (170) were second. Bella Kolvek (140) and Ava Culver (155) took third for Louisville in their weight classes.
Alejandra Reyes and Rita Ceballos were champions for Johnson County Central at 105 and 145, respectively. Jocelyn Prado was a runner-up for the Thunderbirds at 100.
AMHERST INVITATIONAL
Weeping Water scored 27 points at the Amherst Invitational. Libby Sutton won the championship at 135 for the Indians.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL INVITATIONAL
Conestoga had 26 points to win the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational.
The Cougars were led by champions Alex Bowman (120), Morgan Hensch (135) and Allee Joe Inzauro (235) while Kylee Plowman was a runner-up at 120.
