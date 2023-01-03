SWAT Valkyries

(KMAland) -- Moravia was 2-0 while SWAT and Auburn were both 1-1 in KMAland girls wrestling on Tuesday.

AT CARROLL 

Carroll 12 Kuemper Catholic 3 

Kuemper Catholic winner: Sadie Smith

Carroll 24 Audubon 6 

Audubon winner: Laura McCarville

AT VAN METER 

SWAT had a 1-1 night at Van Meter with Haley Armstrong, Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Mia South and Grace Britten all picking up two wins each. Check out the full results below.

SWAT 42 Des Moines 30

SWAT winners: Jazz Christensen, Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Mia South, Grace Britten, Ellen Gerlock, Haley Armstrong

Raccoon River-Northwest 46 SWAT 36

SWAT winners: Haley Armstrong, Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Mia South, Rio Johnson, Grace Britten

AT PEKIN 

Moravia went 2-0 on the night, and it was Layla Ewing picking up two wins on her own. Check out the complete results below.

Moravia 6 Cardinal 0 

Moravia winner: Layla Ewing

Moravia 6 Pekin 6 **Moravia wins by criteria 

Moravia winner: Layla Ewing

AT STANBERRY 

Stanberry Trenton

No results reported.

Stanberry Gallatin

No results reported.

AT FALLS CITY 

Auburn had a 1-1 evening led by two-win nights from Lucia Campbell, Mia Gerdes and Aleah Thomas. Elizabeth Vice led Falls City with a 2-0 performance. Check out the complete results below.

Platteview 18 Auburn 18 **Platteview wins by criteria 

Auburn winners: Lucia Campbell, Mia Gerdes, Aleah Thomas

Auburn 24 Falls City 6 

Auburn winners: Mia Gerdes, Malia Stewart, Aleah Thomas, Lucia Campbell

Falls City winner: Elizabeth Vice

Platteview 30 Falls City 6 

Falls City winner: Elizabeth Vice

