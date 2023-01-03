(KMAland) -- Moravia was 2-0 while SWAT and Auburn were both 1-1 in KMAland girls wrestling on Tuesday.
AT CARROLL
Carroll 12 Kuemper Catholic 3
Kuemper Catholic winner: Sadie Smith
Carroll 24 Audubon 6
Audubon winner: Laura McCarville
AT VAN METER
SWAT had a 1-1 night at Van Meter with Haley Armstrong, Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Mia South and Grace Britten all picking up two wins each. Check out the full results below.
SWAT 42 Des Moines 30
SWAT winners: Jazz Christensen, Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Mia South, Grace Britten, Ellen Gerlock, Haley Armstrong
Raccoon River-Northwest 46 SWAT 36
SWAT winners: Haley Armstrong, Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Mia South, Rio Johnson, Grace Britten
AT PEKIN
Moravia went 2-0 on the night, and it was Layla Ewing picking up two wins on her own. Check out the complete results below.
Moravia 6 Cardinal 0
Moravia winner: Layla Ewing
Moravia 6 Pekin 6 **Moravia wins by criteria
Moravia winner: Layla Ewing
AT STANBERRY
Stanberry Trenton
No results reported.
Stanberry Gallatin
No results reported.
AT FALLS CITY
Auburn had a 1-1 evening led by two-win nights from Lucia Campbell, Mia Gerdes and Aleah Thomas. Elizabeth Vice led Falls City with a 2-0 performance. Check out the complete results below.
Platteview 18 Auburn 18 **Platteview wins by criteria
Auburn winners: Lucia Campbell, Mia Gerdes, Aleah Thomas
Auburn 24 Falls City 6
Auburn winners: Mia Gerdes, Malia Stewart, Aleah Thomas, Lucia Campbell
Falls City winner: Elizabeth Vice
Platteview 30 Falls City 6
Falls City winner: Elizabeth Vice