(Weeping Water) -- Johnson County Central had 78 points to win the East Central Nebraska Conference Girls Invitational championship on Monday.
Palmyra took third with 64 points, Weeping Water was fourth with 57 and Auburn rounded out the top five with 46. Falls City picked up 18 points in seventh.
Jocelyn Prado (100), Alejandra Reyes (105) and Rita Ceballos (145) all won individual championships for Johnson County Central while Palmyra’s Bettie Chambers (110), Kaylie Vandervort (115) and Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich (235) were also champions.
Weeping Water’s Taylor Miller (130) and Libby Sutton (135) claimed their brackets, Auburn’s Lucia Campbell (120) and Mia Gerdes (125) won theirs and Falls City’s Elizabeth Vice (155) was also a champion.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.