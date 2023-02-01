(KMAland) -- Rock Port, East Atchison and Savannah all had champs at the West Platte Scramble in KMAland girls wrestling on Tuesday.
WEST PLATTE SCRAMBLE
Rock Port had 24 points in fourth, East Atchison took seventh with 16 points and Savannah had 12 points in eighth at the West Platte Scramble.
The Blue Jays got championships from Emma Teten and Hadleigh Jones at 110 and 170, respectively, while Brooklyn Wennihan of East Atchison was a champ at 120. Savannah’s lone wrestler Jade Brundige also won her bracket at 100.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT PLATTSBURG
Plattsburg 30 Maryville 12
Maryville winners: Clara Viau, Abby Swink