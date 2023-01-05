KMAland Wrestling
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central had a strong night in their own gym, Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 2-0, Conestoga edged Treynor and Louisville rolled past Platteview in Thursday’s KMAland girls wrestling slate. 

AT LEWIS CENTRAL

Lewis Central 21 Glenwood 18 

LC winners: Maya Humlicek, Cierra Elderbaum, Sophie Barnes, Espie Almazan

GLEN winners: Emily Lundvall, Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (x2)

Lewis Central 12 Red Oak 0

LC winners: Mahri Manz, Espie Almazan

RO winners: None 

Red Oak 6 Glenwood 0 

RO winner: Joselyn McCunn

GLEN winners: None

SCRAMBLE AT CENTRAL DECATUR

Clarke/Murray’s Josie Moore and Ellie Shinn each went 3-0. Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon and Jalon Olson were two-time winners, and. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas received two wins from Sturgis Fridley, Sydney Metz and Natalie Geisler. 

NEVADA TOURNAMENT

Quynn Foster (110B) led Creston’s efforts with a runner-up finish while Kuemper Catholic’s Grace Hoffman was second in the 105A bracket.

AT TREYNOR

Conestoga 30 Treynor 27 

CON winners: Kylee Plowman, Morgan Hensch, Maggie Fiene, Gabrielle Landon, Allee Joe Inzuaro

TREY winners: Ava Kennedy, Emma Miller, Jordin Acosta, Andyn White, Emerson Gregg

AT SIOUX CITY WEST 

It was a big night for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Kendra Berglund, Keylee Jesionowski, Rya Montagne, Aili Denmen, Halle Mosaquites and Lila Walding were 2-0 performers for the Warriors. Vanessa Betancorth, Alexandria Vaul, Jolyssa Rodes-Perez and Roselyn Narcia went 2-0 for Sioux City West, and Kassidy Fiala had a 2-0 outing for Council Bluffs. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Sioux City West 24 

SBL winners: Kendra Berglund, Keylee Jesionowski, Rya Montagne, Aili Denmen, Halle Mosaquites, Kaelynn Hilmes, Josie Lennon, Lila Walding

SCW winners: Vanessa Betancorth,, Alexandria Vaul, Jolyssa Rodes-Perez, Roselyn Narcia

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Council Bluffs 18 

SBL winners: Lila Walding, Kendra Berglund, Keylee Jesionowski, Rya Montagne, Aili Denmen, Halle Mosaquites, Alyssa Butters, Josie Lennon

CB winners: Jules Thomas, Kassidy Fiala, Kaylea Hintze 

Sioux City West 48 Council Bluffs 27 

SCW winners: Natalie Sanchez, Melonie Barillas, Nyamal Koang, Vanessa Betancorth, Alexandria Vaul, Jolyssa Rodes-Perez, Izabel Senacaritt, Roselyn Narcia

CB winners: Sierra Wieland, Kassidy Fiala, Daniela Salinas, Delilah Eloe, Kassandra Hirsch-Rollins, 

AT MARYVILLE

No Results Reported 

NORM MANSTEDT INVITATIONAL AT COLUMBUS

Nebraska City finished 37th out of 49 points with 16 points. Jocelyn Davis led the Pioneers with a 10th-place finish in the 125A bracket. 

AT FORT CALHOUN

Louisville 48 Platteview 0 

 LOU winners: Payton Thiele, Mya Stanley, Addison Lueder, Bella Kolvek, Breanna Smart, Daysha Jones, Ava Culver, Catalina Jones

