(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Conestoga, Louisville, Rock Port, Riverside & Johnson County Central all had individual champions in KMAland girls wrestling on Friday.
MILLARD WEST INVITATIONAL
Lewis Central had 194 points and won the Millard West Invitational. Conestoga was forthwith 116.5 and Louisville took fifth with 112. Nebraska City had 87 in ninth.
The Titans were led by championships from Cierra Elderbaum (110), Sophie Barnes (125), Mahri Manz (140) and Espie Almazan (145).
Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman won at 120, and teammate Allee Jo Inzauro was the champ at 235. Louisville’s Payton Thiele stayed unbeaten and won at 100.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
HIGHLAND TOURNAMENT
Moravia was at the Highland Tournament on Friday. Layla Ewing went 3-0 with wins all by fall while Lila Miller ended up with a 1-2 day.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
MID-BUCHANAN INVITATIONAL
Riverside placed ninth with 37 points at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational on Friday. Rock Port was 19th with 25 points, and East Atchison was 29th with 10. North Andrew, Stanberry and Maryville also competed at the tournament.
Rock Port’s Norah Watkins won the 105B bracket while Riverside’s Molly Allen was the winner of 120A. Riverside JV’s Danika Feigenbutz also won the 125C bracket.
View the complete release from the meet linked here.
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
Johnson County Central had 56 points in seventh place at the Beatrice Invitational on Friday.
Jocelyn Prado won the 100-pound bracket for the Thunderbirds. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.