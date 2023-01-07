(KMAland) -- Creston and SWAT finished second at WCV & Lo-Ma, Conestoga had a big day and much more from Saturday in KMAland girls wrestling.
WEST CENTRAL VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Creston had 85 points and took second while Southern Tier was third with 58 and Martensdale-St. Marys came in fifth with 49. Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Clarke/Murray, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas and Clarinda were also at the tournament.
The Panthers were led by Grace Keeler, who claimed an individual championship at 130. Mila Kuhns finished second at 135, and Jaycee Fitzgerald (105), Quynn Foster (110) and Zoey Vandevender (140) all took third at their respective weights.
Other individual champions from KMAland included Red Oak’s Nicole Bond at 125, Kuemper Catholic’s Grace Hoffman at 110, Clarke/Murray’s Josie Moore at 115 and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Makenna Fetters at 235.
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA TOURNAMENT
SWAT took second with 101 points at the Logan-Magnolia Tournament. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was third with 97, Missouri Valley scored 92 in fourth and Sioux City North took fifth with 83. Sioux City West, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Council Bluffs, Southwest Iowa, Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, Underwood and AHSTW also had wrestlers at the tournament.
SWAT had a pair of championships from Grace Britten at 170 Gold and Haley Armstrong at 235 Gold. Jazz Christensen (100 Gold), Lilliana Tafoya (135 Silver) and Lilly Applegate (140 Silver) also helped out with runner-up finishes. Paige Baier (155 Silver) and Ellen Gerlock (190 Gold) took third.
Other area champions came from Glenwood with Emily Lundvall and McKenna Wilkes at 120 Gold and 140 Silver, respectively, and Denison-Schleswig from Taya Adams at 135 Silver. Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza won at 135 Gold, Logan-Magnolia’s Nancy Bowman picked up a win at 145 Gold and Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson claimed the bracket at 155 Gold.
Treynor’s Andyn White (125 Gold) was joined by other winners from Sioux City North — Molly Sek (115 Gold), Analicia Salas (125 Silver) and Danyka Peterson (130 old) — and Sergeant Bluff-Luton Halle Mosaquites (155 Silver).
MALCOLM INVITATIONAL
Conestoga had a big Saturday with 129 points in second place at the Malcolm Invitational. Palmyra was also at the tournament.
Conestoa was led by Kylee Plowman and Maggie Fiene, who won championships at 115 and 145, respectively. Hannah Bogatz (130) and Morgan Hensch (135) were also finalists for the Cougars.
Palmyra’s Bettie Chambers added another KMAland championship with a win in the 110-pound weight class.
