(KMAland) -- S.W.A.T had a strong showing at the Logan-Magnolia Tournament to highlight Monday's KMAland girls wrestling action. 

LOGAN-MAGNOLIA TOURNAMENT

S.W.A.T was second with 101 points. Grace Britten (170 Gold) and Haley Armstrong (235 Gold) were champions. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was third. Halle Mosaquites was their lone champion, doing so in the 155-pound silver bracket. 

Missouri Valley was fourth, led by a championship from Nicole Olson at 155 Gold. 

Sioux City North's Molly Sek (115 Gold) and Danyka Peterson (130 Gold), Glenwood's Emily Lundvall (120 Gold) and McKenna Wilkes (140 Silver), Treynor's Andyn Kennedy (125 Gold), Southwest Iowa's Clara Sapienza (135 Gold), Denison-Schleswig's Taya Adams (135 Silver) and Logan-Magnolia's Nancy Bowman (145 Gold) were also champions.

BALLARD TOURNAMENT

Grace Hoffman, Ally Sommerfeld, Kyla Wiskus and Sadie Smith each had 1-1 outings for Kuemper Catholic.

AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY

South Sioux City 75 Sioux City West 6

SCW winners: Melonie Barillas 

LEMARS QUAD

Keira Hessenius highlighted LeMars' efforts with a 3-0 outing. Hadassa Vasquez, Kylie Hessenius, Bailey Brady, Kirsten Tyler, Desiree Breuer and Riley Ernst were two-time winners. 

LeMars 42 Humboldt 39

LEM winners: Hadassa Vasquez, Keira Hessenius, Kylie Hessenius, Bailey Brady, Kirsten Tyler, Desiree Breuer, Riley Ernst 

Ridge View 48 LeMars 30

LEM winners: Keira Hessenius, Bailey Brady, Desiree Breuer, Zoey Jeppesen, Riley Ernst 

LeMars 45 Spencer 36 

LEM winners: Keira Hessenius, Adrian Guerrero, Kylie Hessenius, Bailey Brady, Kirsten Tyler, Mac Ciaffa, Desiree Breuer, Hadassa Vasquez

