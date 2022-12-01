(Treynor) -- Glenwood and Missouri Valley crowned three champions while Kuemper had two at the Treynor Thursday Night Smackdown.
Glenwood’s Emily Lundvall (124-129), Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (130-139) and Maya Rivas (138-143) all won their brackets while Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson (149-153), Kelce McMillan (160-167) and Maya Zappia (185) were also winners.
Kuemper Catholic’s Grace Hoffman (103-109) and Kenadie Wolterman (267) grabbed wins, and Treynor’s Adalyn Minahan (113-119), Logan-Magnolia’s Jordan Buffum (117-123) and AHSTW’s Isabella Canada (209-223) were other champions.
Check out the complete results linked here.