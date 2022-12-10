(KMAland) -- Lewis Central had an impressive showing at the Council Bluffs Classic while Louisville had a nice showing of their own in Raymond Central on Saturday.
Check out the full KMAland girls wrestling rundown below.
COUNCIL BLUFFS WRESTLING CLASSIC
Lewis Central finished second with 433.5 points. Sophie Barnes (125), Mahri Manz (140) and Espie Almazan (145) were champions for the Titans. Ava McNeal was a runner-up at 100 pounds.
Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson was the 160-pound champion, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Lila Walding was second at 115 pounds.
Find the full results here.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL INVITE
The Louisville girls totaled 120 points to win the tournament. Payton Thiele (100), Bella Kolvek (140), Daysha Jones (155) were champions for the Lions.
Find the full results here.
BATTLE AT THE POINT AT WEST POINT-BEEMER
Johnson County Central scored 58 points to take 11th. Jocelyn Prado led their efforts with a runner-up finish at 110 pounds.
Weeping Water finished 20th in the team standings with 33 points.
Click here to view more information regarding this meet.