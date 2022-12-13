(KMAland) -- Lewis Central had five champs and SWAT had four at Panorama, and Rock Port went 2-1 in Albany on Tuesday in KMAland girls wrestling.
PANORAMA SCRAMBLE
Plenty of KMAland talent picked up wins at the Panorama Scramble on Tuesday.
Lewis Central led the area with championships from Ava McNeal, Cierra Elderbaum, Maya Humlicek, Sophie Barnes, Mahri Manz and Isabell Sunderman. SWAT also claimed four firsts with Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Grace Britten and Ellen Gerlock.
Logan-Magnolia’s Lillian Kerger, Marian Nolting and Mary Bowman also won their scramble, as did Creston’s Quynn Foster, Grace Keeler and Mila Kuhns. Clarke/Murray’s Josie Moore, Ellie Shinn and Zariel Samuel were other first-place finishers.
Riverside’s Paola Gonzalez and Markely Yanes won their scrambles, and Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon, Red Oak’s Nicole Bond, Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller, Treynor’s Jordin Cost, Southern Tier’s Alexis Greenland and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Makenna Fetters added wins of their own.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/opentournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=690238132
AT ALBANY
Rock Port was 2-1 in Albany with Jaylynn Garst and Norah Watkins finishing 3-0 on the night.
Rock Port 24 East Atchison 12
Rock Port winners: Justice Branniff, Hadleigh Jones, Jaylynn Garst, Norah Watkins
East Atchison winners: Brooklyn Wennihan, Aly Wooten
Rock Port 24 Albany 12
Rock Port winners: Jaylynn Garst, Norah Watkins, Emma Teten, Justice Branniff
University Academy Charter 30 Rock Port 18
Rock Port winners: Emma Teten, Jaylynn Garst, Norah Watkins