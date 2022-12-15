KMAland Wrestling
(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 2-0 in Council Bluffs while five KMAland wrestlers won individual titles at Fairbury. 

Check out the full KMAland girls wrestling rundown below. 

AT CLARINDA

Clarinda vs. Shenandoah

CLAR Winner: Kambry Gordon

AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 2-0 while Council Bluffs were 1-1. 

Abigail Kueffer, Kaelynn Hilmes, Kendra Berglund and Keylee Jesionowski were 2-0 for the Warriors. 

Kassidy Fiala, Jacqueline Bunten, Daniela Salinas, Sierra Wieland and Chloe Wieland were 2-0 for Council Bluffs, and Alexandria Vaul and Jolyssa Rodes-Perez were 2-0 for Sioux City West. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36 Council Bluffs 36 (SBL wins via criteria)

SBL Winners: Abigail Kueffer, Kaelynn Hilmes, Kadyn Comes, Kendra Berglund, Keylee Jesionowski, Rya Montagne

CB Winners: Kassidy Fiala, Jacqueline Bunten, Emalee Hegarty, Daniela Salinas, Sierra Wieland, Norah Reardon

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Sioux City West 24

SBL Winners: Alli Denmen, Abigail Kueffer, Halle Mosaquites, Kaelynn Hilmes, Josie Lennon, Kendra Berglund, Keylee Jesionowski

SCW Winners: Nancy Flores, Alexandria Vaul, Jolyssa Rodes-Perez, Alondra Zermeno

Council Bluffs 48 Sioux City West 24 

CB Winners: Hannah Morris, Kassidy Fiala, Jacqueline Bunten, Daniela Salinas, Kaylea Hintze, Jackie Garcia, Sierra Wieland, Chloe Wieland

SCW Winners: Alexandria Vaul, Jolyssa Rodes-Perez, Natalie Sanchez, Nyamal Koang

FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL

Five KMAland wrestlers won individual titles. Louisville claimed two of them: Payton Thiele (100) and Daysha Jones (155). Nebraska City’s Azaria Ruby (105), Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (110) and Weeping Water’s Libby Sutton (140) were also champs.

View the full results here.

