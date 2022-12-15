(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 2-0 in Council Bluffs while five KMAland wrestlers won individual titles at Fairbury.
Check out the full KMAland girls wrestling rundown below.
AT CLARINDA
Clarinda vs. Shenandoah
CLAR Winner: Kambry Gordon
AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 2-0 while Council Bluffs were 1-1.
Abigail Kueffer, Kaelynn Hilmes, Kendra Berglund and Keylee Jesionowski were 2-0 for the Warriors.
Kassidy Fiala, Jacqueline Bunten, Daniela Salinas, Sierra Wieland and Chloe Wieland were 2-0 for Council Bluffs, and Alexandria Vaul and Jolyssa Rodes-Perez were 2-0 for Sioux City West.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36 Council Bluffs 36 (SBL wins via criteria)
SBL Winners: Abigail Kueffer, Kaelynn Hilmes, Kadyn Comes, Kendra Berglund, Keylee Jesionowski, Rya Montagne
CB Winners: Kassidy Fiala, Jacqueline Bunten, Emalee Hegarty, Daniela Salinas, Sierra Wieland, Norah Reardon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Sioux City West 24
SBL Winners: Alli Denmen, Abigail Kueffer, Halle Mosaquites, Kaelynn Hilmes, Josie Lennon, Kendra Berglund, Keylee Jesionowski
SCW Winners: Nancy Flores, Alexandria Vaul, Jolyssa Rodes-Perez, Alondra Zermeno
Council Bluffs 48 Sioux City West 24
CB Winners: Hannah Morris, Kassidy Fiala, Jacqueline Bunten, Daniela Salinas, Kaylea Hintze, Jackie Garcia, Sierra Wieland, Chloe Wieland
SCW Winners: Alexandria Vaul, Jolyssa Rodes-Perez, Natalie Sanchez, Nyamal Koang
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
Five KMAland wrestlers won individual titles. Louisville claimed two of them: Payton Thiele (100) and Daysha Jones (155). Nebraska City’s Azaria Ruby (105), Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (110) and Weeping Water’s Libby Sutton (140) were also champs.
