(KMAland) -- The Council Bluffs and Rock Port girls wrestling teams were in action on Friday evening.
View how those teams fared below.
WAHOO TOURNAMENT
Council Bluffs recorded 79 points and took eighth. The Squirrels were led by a third-place outing from Kassidy Fiala at 155 pounds.
BATTLE ON THE KATY TRAIL AT SEDALIA
Rock Port had 92 points to take 17th. Emma Teten had a fourth-place finish at 110 pounds.
