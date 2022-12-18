(KMAland) -- Lewis Central was a runner-up in Fort Dodge while S.W.A.T, Johnson County Central and Missouri Valley had strong showings in KMAland girls wrestling action on Saturday.
MUSTANG INVITATIONAL AT SHENANDOAH
Missouri Valley had three champions: Brooklyn Lange (133-137), Nicole Olson (148-156) Jocelyn Buffum (222),
Western Iowa's Kacy Miller (103-111) and Arianna Howard (128-131), Logan-Magnolia's Jordan Buffam (110-116), Glenwood's Emily Lundvall (120-125), Maya Rivas (136-143), Tala Abukhait (144-164) and Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (121-133) and Shenandoah's Natalie McDowell (173-185).
Find the full results here.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
S.W.A.T won the team race with 133.5 points while Creston was second.
Grace Britten (170), Ady Lundquist (120) and Haley Armstrong (235) were champs for the Valkyries.
Quynn Foster (110), Zoey Vandevender (140) and Mila Kuhns (135) won titles for Creston.
Carke, Osceola/Murray Ellie Shinn (125), Southern Tier's Anna Greenland (145) and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' Sydney Metz (155) were also champs.
View the full brackets here.
FORT DODGE GIRLS INVITATIONAL
Lewis Central finished second with 159.5 points. Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes (125), Espie Almazan (145) were champions for the Titans.
View the full brackets here.
ADM TOURNAMENT
Riverside was third with 97 points. Molly Allen (120) was a champion for the Bulldogs while Veronica Schechinger (115), Carly Henderson (125) and Markely Yanes (235) were runners-up.
Click here for the full results from this tournament
PLATTEVIEW TOURNAMENT
Conestoga finished fifth in the team standings with 94 points. Kylee Plowman (120) was a champion for the Cougars while Emory Trofholz (130).
Nebraska City was sixth. Azaria Ruby (105), Rylee Stracke (120) and Jocelyn Davis (125) were third-place finishers for the Pioneers.
Payton Thiele (100) and Catalina Jones (170) were champs for Louisville.
Find the full results here.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Johnson County Central won their home meet with 78 points while Palmyra was fourth and East Atchison finished fifth.
Jocelyn Prado (110), Yvette Prado (130) and Rita Ceballos (155) were champs for the Thunderbirds.
Palmyra's Bettie Chambers (115) and East Atchison's Brooklyn Wennihan (125) also won titles.
Find the full results from this tournament here.
AUBURN GIRLS TOURNAMENT
The Auburn girls totaled 59 points to win the team race while Falls City was fifth. Malia Stewart (100), Aleah Thomas (115) and Lucia Campbell (125) were champs for the Bulldogs while Elizabeth Vice was a champion for Falls City at 155 pounds.