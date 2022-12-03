(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, LeMars and East Atchison had strong showings in KMAland girls wrestling on Friday.
FRIDAY NIGHT FRACAS (AT WEST POINT-BEEMER)
Nebraska City scored 103 points and finished ninth at West Point-Beemer’s Friday Night Fracas. Weeping Water (20th) and Southwest Iowa (24th) were also on hand.
The only area champion on the night was Nebraska City’s Rylee Stracke, who won at 120 pounds. Check out the complete results linked here.
OKOBOJI TOURNAMENT
LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West all crowned multiple individual champions at Okoboji.
LeMars’ Keira Hessenius (103-108), Mackenna French (113-121), Kirsten Tyler (117-122), Marilyn Roller (122-126), Mac Ciaffa (131-132), Desiree Breuer (148-155) and Riley Ernst (199-210) were all champions.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton got titles from Josie Lennon (111-112), Makenzie Stowe (125-126), Calleigh Eilers (126-128) and Abigail Kueffer (139-141), and Sioux City West’s Vanessa Betancorth (139-141) and Alexandria Vaul (163-167) added wins.
Check out the complete results from the tournament linked here.
CODY HARTER MEMORIAL (AT CENTRAL)
East Atchison scored 44 points and finished ninth at the Cody Harter Memorial at Central High School in St. Joseph. Maryville was 11th with 36, Stanberry had 20.5 in 19th and North Andrew scored 17 in 20th.
East Atchison’s Dylan Drummond won at 115 while Maryville’s Clara Viau (135C) and Abby Swink (170B) and North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger (130) were also champions.
Check out the complete results from the tournament linked here.