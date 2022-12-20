(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig and Riverside had standout nights at Kuemper, Lewis Central was a dual winner & Rock Port showed well at Benton in KMAland girls wrestling on Tuesday.
KUEMPER CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT
Denison-Schleswig, Riverside and LeMars all had multiple champions at the Kuemper Catholic Tournament on Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig’s Mo Plen Soe (100), Taya Adams (140) and Beyonce Carrasco (155) won their brackets while Riverside’s Veronica Schechinger (115) and Danika Feigenbutz (125) took championships at their weights.
LeMars standouts Keira Hessenius (105), Bailey Brady (120), Sophie Bauman (130) and Savanna Salen (170) won championships of their own. Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon (110) was yet another KMAland champion at Kuemper.
To view the complete results from the tournament click here.
AT SKUTT CATHOLIC
Lewis Central 48 Skutt Catholic 24
Lewis Central winners: Isabell Sunderman, Dana Swedensky, Ava McNeal, Cierra Elderbaum, Maya Humlicek, Sophie Barnes, Mahri Manz, Espie Almazan
BENTON GIRLS SCRAMBLE
Rock Port’s Jaylynn Garst was the lone area champion at the Benton Tournament, winning the 100A scramble. Norah Watkins was second in 105B while Hadleigh Jones took third in 170A.
Maryville’s Abby Swink ended up third at 155D.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.