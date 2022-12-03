(KMAland) -- S.W.A.T and Lewis Central both had impressive outings in Saturday’s KMAland girls wrestling action.
Audubon Girls Varsity Tournament
S.W.A.T received championships from Adyson Lundquist (120C), Evy Marlin (135), Rio Johnson (155C), Grace Britten (170B), Ellen Gerlock (190) and Haley Armstrong (235).
Treynor’s Adalyn Minahan (115), Jordin Acosta (120D) and Andyn White (125B) highlighted the Cardinals’ efforts with titles.
Logan-Magnolia had two champions: Nancy Bowman (155B) and Mary Bowman (170).
Council Bluffs’ Chloe Wieland (130A) and Denison-Schleswig’s Taylor Totten (190) were also champions.
Find the full results here.
Newton Girls Cardinal Classic
Lewis Central was second with 127 points while Martensdale-St. Marys was eighth.
The Titans had five champions: Cierra Elderbaum (105), Maya Humlicek (110), Sophie Barnes (130), Mahri Manz (145) and Espie Almazan (145).
Makenna Fetters (235) was a champion for Martensdale-St. Marys, and Aubrie Mohr won a title for Highway 34.
Find the full results here.
Bennington Invitational
Missouri Valley was third with 112 points while Riverside finished fifth with 76 points. Nicole Olson (155) was a champion for Missouri Valley while Lea Gute (130), Sophie Messerschmidt (135), Presley Mass (140) and Maya Zappia (190) were runners-up for Missouri Valley.
Carly Henderson (125) and Markely Yanes (235) were runners-up for Riverside.
Auburn’s Aleah Thomas won the 105-pound bracket.
Click here for full results.
Conestoga Cougar Classic
Conestoga won the meet with 128 points while Louisville was second (99) and Palmyra finished fourth (67).
Kylee Plowman (120), Emory Trofholz (130) and Morgan Hensch (140) were champions for Conestoga.
Payton Thiele (100) and Catalina Jones (170) won titles for Louisville.
Find results here.
Bill Rex Girls Invitational at Pekin
Moravia’s Layla Ewing was a champion at 125 pounds.
Find the full results from this tournament here.