(KMAland) -- Six KMAland Missouri girls wrestlers advanced to state on Saturday. Check out the rundown below.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4 (AT KEARNEY)
Six KMAland wrestlers qualified for the Missouri Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. Rock port placed two while East Atchison, North Andrew, Albany and Savannah all had one each.
Rock Port was 13th with 38 points while Savannah was 15th with 28 and East Atchison had 27 in 18th. North Andrew was 21st, Albany 24th, Stanberry 26th and Maryville 27th.
Check out the KMAland qualifiers below and/or view the complete results linked here.
100: Jade Brundige, Savannah (1st); Jaylynn Garst, Rock Port (4th)
110: Emma Teten, Rock Port (4th)
120: Brooklyn Wennihan, East Atchison (2nd)
125: Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (2nd)
190: Keeleigh Fish, Albany (3rd)