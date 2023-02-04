(KMAlalnd) -- Fourteen KMAland Nebraska girls wrestlers qualified for the state tournament on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
NEBRASKA DISTRICT 1 (AT FREMONT)
Conestoga accumulated 89 points and took seventh place to lead KMAland girls teams in Fremont. Louisville was ninth with 83 while Weeping Water and Plattsmouth also had competitors.
State qualifiers from the area are listed below:
100: Payton Thiele, Louisville (1st)
115: Kylee Plowman, Conestoga (1st)
130: Libby Sutton, Weeping Water (4th)
145: Maggie Fiene, Conestoga (1st); Daysha Jones, Louisville (2nd)
170: Catalina Jones, Louisville (2nd)
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
NEBRASKA DISTRICT 3 (AT LINCOLN SOUTHEAST)
Johnson County Central had 66.5 points and Nebraska City finished with 64 in eighth and ninth place, respectively, on Saturday at the Nebraska Girls District 3 meet. Palmyra, Auburn and Falls City also had competitors at the district meet.
State qualifiers from the area are listed below:
100: Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County Central (2nd); Azaria Ruby, Nebraska City (4th)
105: Alejandra Reyes, Johnson County Central (2nd)
110: Bettie Chambers, Palmyra (2nd)
120: Rylee Stracke, Nebraska City (4th)
125: Jocelyn Davis, Nebraska City (2nd)
145: Rita Ceballos, Johnson County Central (2nd)
235: Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra (1st)
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.