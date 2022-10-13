(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr won their home meet, Heelan took another MRC championship, Auburn and Palmyra moved to state and more from Thursday in KMAland girls cross country.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Harlan)
The Glenwood girls and Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman ran to championships at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Ron Landphair Invitational (at Mount Ayr)
Mount Ayr had five in the top 20 and scored 61 points to win the Ron Landphair Invitational. East Atchison finished fourth with 108 while Martensdale-St. Marys rounded out the top five with 116. Wayne was sixth, Ankeny Christian took seventh and CAM came in eighth.
Stefi Beisswenger of Audubon ran to the win with a time of 21:11.03, finishing just ahead of Karson Oberender of Martensdale-St. Marys (21:28.01). Hannah Wilson of Fremont-Mills took third with a time of 21:37.21, Kaleigh Harvey of Southeast Warren was next in 21:52.71 and Autumn Elbert of Martensdale St. Marys ran fifth in 22:01.79.
East Atchison’s Jayla Irvine, Central Decatur’s Addyson Schreck, Ellie Parsons of Maryville and Jazz Christensen of Nodaway Valley ran sixth through ninth, respectively. The other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Anne Newton, Mount Ayr
12. Riley King, Essex
13. Campbelle Oshirak, Ankeny Christian
14. Bridget Bracy, Orient-Macksburg
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Missouri River Conference Meet (at Abraham Lincoln)
Bishop Heelan Catholic won another MRC championship, posting 34 points with five scoring in the top 11. Sioux City East was second with 51, Sioux City North had 62 in third, LeMars finished with 95 in fourth and Sergeant Bluff-Luton rounded out the top five with 137. Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City West were sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Elizabeth Jordan of Sioux City North won the individual conference championship, finishing in a time of 20:58.80. Brooklyn Stanley of Bishop Heelan Catholic was second in 21:19.90 while teammates Grace Roerig (21:56.20), Scarlett Walsh, Maddie Demke and Delaney Saulsbury were fifth, seventh, ninth and 11th.
North’s Analicia Salas (21:45.20) and Sioux City East’s Alex Flattery (21:49.70) were third and fourth while Sioux City East’s Khloee Weitzel (6th) and Emma Scott (10th) and LeMars’ Becca Hulinsky (8th) were also in the top 10. Others in the top 15:
12. Makenzie DeRocher, LeMars
13. Gabby Ryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
14. Hannah Johnson, Sioux City North
15. Alexys Jones, Sioux City East
View the complete results from the MRC meet linked below.
Nebraska Class B District 2 at Mount Michael Benedictine
The Plattsmouth girls missed qualifying for state by four points, but Natalie Briggs ran a 20:30.90 to finish in fourth and qualify individually.
Nebraska City’s Josslyn Crispin and Plattsmouth’s Mila Wehrbein are also advancing to state after placing 13th and 15th, respectively. Plattsmouth had 58 points in fourth while Nebraska City took fifth with 77.
Find the complete results from Class B linked here.
Nebraska Class C District 1
The Auburn girls advanced to the state meet with a runner-up finish. The Bulldogs had 21 points to place just four points shy of first. Liston Crotty led the way for Auburn with an individual championship in a time of 19:51.82
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer (20:09.93) and Kristen Billings of Auburn (20:30.71) were also top-five finishers. Auburn also had strong runs from Aleah Thomas (10th), Lilyan Becker (12th) and Alivia Thomas (13th), and Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens advanced on to state with a 13th-place run.
Find the complete results from the Class C district races linked here.
Nebraska Class D District 1
The Palmyra girls are on to state after finishing with 30 points and in second behind Aquinas Catholic’s 19.
Palmyra was led by Hailey Hengtgen and Emily Frey, which finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Johnson County Central’s Madison VanLaningham was ninth to also advance to state.
Johnson County Central took seventh as a team with 56 points. View the complete results from the Class D district races linked here.