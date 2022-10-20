(KMAland) -- Four teams and 12 additional individuals from KMAland punched their ticket to state in KMAland girls 1A and 2A cross country on Thursday.
Class 1A SQM at ACGC
IKM-Manning finished second and qualified for the state meet with 57 points at the 1A SQM at ACGC.
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger (20:51.00) and IKM-Manning’s Taylor Beckendorf (21:39.00) both finished whiten the top 10 with third and ninth-place runs, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Class 1A SQM at Central Decatur
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin, Southeast Warren’s Kaleigh Harvey and Central Decatur’s Addyson Schreck all qualified for the state meet at Central Decatur.
Dunkin had a time of 20:38.00 in fourth while Harvey ran 21:16.00 in sixth and Schreck of Central Decatur was eighth in 21:35.00.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Class 1A SQM at Ridge View
Riverside’s Carly Henderson and Bailey Richardson both qualified for the state meet at Ridge View. Henderson was seventh with a time of 20:56.32 and Richardson took ninth in 21:26.80.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Class 1A SQM at Southwest Valley
Logan-Magnolia and Woodbine advanced to state with first and second place finishes at the 1A SQM at Southwest Valley.
Martensdale-St. Marys’ Karson Oberender, Reese Duncan of St. Albert and Hannah Wilson of Fremont-Mills also qualified for state. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Class 2A SQM at Shenandoah
Find the complete recap from the 2A SQM in Shenandoah linked here.